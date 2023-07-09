Mature Shoppers Say This Lip Treatment ‘Worked in One Day’ To Heal Chapped Lips & It’s $4 Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know Prime Day is only a few days away, but Amazon already has plenty of deals going on. Among them is a major price cut on one lip treatment shoppers are totally obsessed with — and for good reason. Right now, you can get this overnight lip balm for just $4 and say goodbye to dry, chapped lips.

Pacifica’s Lavender Moon Bedtime Lip Treatment is a total game-changer for how you take care of your delicate lips. This balm features a relaxing plant-powered aromatherapy that will sooth your lips and make them feel so soft and healthy. Plus, Pacifica’s Lavender Moon Bedtime Lip Treatment features only the best ingredients and is formulated without petroleum, parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil.

Image Courtesy of Pacifica via Amazon.

Pacifica Lavender Moon Bedtime Lip Treatment $4.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re not the only ones who are thoroughly impressed with this affordable lip balm. Just read what other satisfied shoppers had to say about Pacifica’s Lavender Moon Bedtime Lip Treatment: “My lips are pretty much healed from using this just one night. I applied it yesterday afternoon when it came in the mail and again at night and it’s worked wonders. My lips are so soft now,” one shopper, who emphasized how this lip treatment “worked in one day,” wrote in their five-star review.

“This stuff is AMAZING. I use it last thing at night and first [thing] in the morning and I have not had dry or cracked lips since. New go-to product,” another shopper said. “Absolutely amazing on the lips, can use anytime as a lip balm even though it’s a ‘lip mask,'” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these reviews are all we need to know just how effective Pacifica’s Lavender Moon Bedtime Lip Treatment really is. Add it to your cart today!

