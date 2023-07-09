Mature Shoppers Say This $22 Collagen Serum ‘Instantly Smooths’ Their Under-Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one element in any given beauty routine that could use an upgrade, it’s the application of a quality serum. You might think tracking down a high-quality, affordable option is a real feat, but don’t worry. That’s where we come in. We searched high and low for the serum shoppers are raving about and it’s currently $22 on Amazon.

Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen Complex Serum is about to take your skincare routine to the next level. This liquid gold leaves you with a healthier, dewy appearance upon application. Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen Complex Serum uses the very best ingredients to help boost hydration, firming your skin and making it appear so much smoother.

Image Courtesy of Pacifica via Amazon.

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Complex Serum $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re already obsessed with what this little miracle in a bottle can do. But what do shoppers have to say about Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen Complex Serum? Well, just read on to find out: “I’ve tried many more expensive, OTC products. Immediately upon putting this under my eyes the fine lines disappear,” one shopper, who said this serum “instantly smooths” their skin, wrote in their five-star review.

“Hydrates my face and I just love it! I have told a few people about it!! Highly recommend,” another shopper said. “This collagen works very well and has helped to fade or completely remove scarring that I developed from a very recent perimenopausal acne breakout. I use it twice a day all over my face but slightly more concentrated and rubbed in longer for the areas that are scarred. I also love that it comes in a glass bottle! I am a big fan of Pacifica products,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Elevate your skincare routine with Pacifica’s Vegan Collagen Complex Serum.

