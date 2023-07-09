Save Hundreds With These Target Sales Exclusive to Circle Members — Get Home Deals, Kids Toys & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill! Not only is Prime Day less than 48 hours away, but Target Circle week just started, and these deals are something out of our shopping-addicted dreams. What makes these sales so special is that, unlike other Target sales where anyone can get it (and have the products sell out in the blink of an eye), these ones are specifically for Target Circle members. Are you not a member yet? Don’t get discouraged; it’s a free loyalty program that gives you so much more access to must-have sales!

To become a member and grab these sensational deals, all you have to do is sign up at Target.com/circle. It’s quick, easy, and instantly gives you access to these sales!

From today to July 15, you can get a wide array of deals on everything from kids’ toys to electronics. So mark your calendars for July 11-12, because you’ll want to scout deals from here and from Amazon all day!

Get up to 50 percent off across beloved Target brands, from exclusive home furniture brands to summer toys that’ll keep the kiddos occupied. And this is just the tip of the iceberg!

Right now, we’re loving the 45 percent off electronics sale and the toy sales happening, which is perfect for grabbing something for everyone in the family. (Pro tip: new deals will be popping up every day, so make sure to add items to your wish lists ahead of the sale so you can ensure you’ll get them before they all sell out!)

20% Off Barbie Toys & Accessories

Barbie Mermaid Power “Malibu” Doll: $9.99, originally $12.49

Treat your kiddo to this colorful mermaid Barbie we’re sure they’ll bring with them everywhere, including to the upcoming Barbie premiere!

50% Off Sun Squad Outdoor Accessories

Sun Squad Giant Bubble Wand 2pk: $2.50, originally $5.00

Make sure everyone has the most fun under the sun with this major 50 percent off sale on all Sun Squad pool toys, including this super-cute bubble wand pack everyone will want their hands on!

Kitchen Appliances: Save Up to $50

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Manual Slow Cooker: $14.99, originally $24.99

Right now, circle members can get $10 off on this bestselling slow cooker that’s perfect for creating the perfect chili, soup, and more!

Up to 45% Off Electronics

HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Color Printer: $69.99, originally $104.99

For a very limited time, you can get this all-in-one printer at a steal of a price for $35 off. This HP printer has been dubbed the “world’s smallest all in one printer,” and makes your office the most streamlined room in the house!

20% off Select Studio McGee Furniture

Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee River Heights Square Wooden Coffee Table: $200.00, originally $250.00

Both chic and functional, this black coffee table is a must for any home that needs a sturdy piece to pull it all together. This line is on major sale right now, so there’s no better time to treat yourself!

