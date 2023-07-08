Shoppers Say This Tool Is the ‘Most Inexpensive Way To Make the Best Iced Coffee’ & Its Only $13 Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t care what time of the year it is, we will never pass up a good cold brew. But in the summertime, our love for cold brews hit an all-time high, and when that happens, our wallets scream at us to stop. So to save our wallets, we’ve been looking through Amazon, and we just found the ultimate way to satiate our coffee love!

And for a limited time ahead of Prime Day, you can get the cold brew product for less than $15!

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $13.80, originally $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is a space-saving and money-saving product that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by for getting the perfect cold brew in the morning. Whether you’re wanting to gift your new coffee-loving friend or your barista pal, this product is beloved for its hassle-free process.

Both easy to use and dishwasher safe, effortless cleanup, this can help you make up to six cups of cold brew. No matter the type of cold brew, this little tool is said to make it all smooth and delicious!

Per the brand, you can have a mouth-watering cold brew in four easy steps. You start by adding coffee grinds to the attachment, add cold water, and then place it in the fridge for a bit before you enjoy it for yourselves!

With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this cold brew coffee maker is a must for the summer. One shopper said it was the “most inexpensive way to make the best iced coffee,” saying, “I love this little pot – excellent quality! Fits perfectly in the refrigerator side door. Seep the coffee overnight and it is delicious!! Great buy!”

Another shopper added it’s a “money saver,” saying, “I love this product! Saves me a lot of money making my own cold brew at home and not purchasing from coffee shop. Easy to clean and makes the perfect amount to last me a few days!”

