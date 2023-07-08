TikTok Is Losing It Over These ‘Soft & Plush’ Target Bath Towels with The Chicest Print 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re telling you this right now: you need to run to Target to get these $9 cheetah-print bath towels.

In a video uploaded by TikTok user @tessalo on July 4, she showed these brand-new cheetah-print towels that shoppers seriously can’t get enough of. In the video, we see her buying them from Target and hoisting them up on a hook in their bathroom, looking like the perfect chic addition to the room!

And did we mention these big towels are only $9?!

The Threshold Performance Plus Bath Towels are super-soft, plush towels made with a highly-absorbent terry cotton fabric. Not only does it come in over 20 colors (with three of them in the cheetah print) to match any bathroom aesthetic, but this performance towel is also fade-resistant against the sun and washer.

Now, TikTok users aren’t the only ones loving these towels. One shopper said they’re “definitely investing in more,” saying, “I absolutely love this towel. While I would have appreciated it more if it was a bath sheet (for better coverage on big bodies), it still gets the job done. It is super thick and dries pretty fast, and the best part for me was the loop for hanging!” Related story Here’s How You Can Get a Target Gift Card Thanks to Their Viral Laundry Detergent Sale

Another shopper added, “It’s hard to find a good soft towel that is actually water absorbent, seems any more towels are never absorbent and don’t soak up the water. This is an amazing soft, plush, large towels it actually absorbs water and you can wrap it around yourself. I love how long it is, makes it nice and easy to wrap yourself in.”

