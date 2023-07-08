Here’s How You Can Get a Target Gift Card Thanks to Their Viral Laundry Detergent Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A Target gift card and a discount? We know you’re interested. On July 4, a TikTok user by the name of @theqponingprincess uploaded a viral video that has shoppers flocking to Target right now.

“Hey guys run to Target right now because we are getting free Tide! If you’re like me and you missed the Walgreens clearance last night because you have to get your beauty sleep, don’t worry. You’re going to go to the Target app and guess what? They price-match walgreens.com.”

She added that detergents “are $12.99” and added, “When you buy three, you get a $10 gift card!” She added that in order to see this deal, “Ask your cashier to price-match your tide at $3.79 each, and get your $10 gift card back. And score! You’re going to roll it over into your next deal and get it for free! Happy Couponing!”

As you can see on the Target website and app, multiple Tide detergents are at $12.99 like the Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent and the High Efficiency Liquid Laundry Detergent. What this user is suggesting is that you go to the cashier to show the price matching from the app, and they should be able to not only price match, but be able to get you a $10 gift card if you buy three.

Something to keep in mind is that some Targets may not honor this deal, but others have had great luck. Along with that, quite a few users had luck using the chat on the app. One user said, “I was only able to get 3. I did it through chat; they wouldn’t price match but got a $25 discount. Paid $14.” Another added, “Just scored using their chat. they at first say it excludes clearance but add technically don’t say it. ask for super, and they adjust the price.”