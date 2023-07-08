Shoppers Adore This $14 Exfoliating Cream Because It ‘Takes the Dead Skin Off’ Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping our skin fresh and clean is an essential part of our beauty routine, and we know it’s a major priority for you too! We’re always looking for the products shoppers have given their seal of approval, and when it comes to exfoliating creams, you really want the absolute best. Shoppers are raving about one scrub‘s effectiveness — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is only $14.

Pacifica’s Glow Baby Exfoliating Face Wash is a must-have item for your skincare routine. This scrub gently lifts impurities and unclogs pores to help restore your skin’s natural radiance and leave skin feeling softer and smoother. Pacifica’s Glow Baby Exfoliating Face Wash even brightens and evens out skin tone instantly and over​ time. You’re going to love the way your skin looks and feels after using this scrub.

Image Courtesy of Pacifica via Amazon.

Pacifica Glow Baby Exfoliating Face Wash $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a reason Pacifica’s Glow Baby Exfoliating Face Wash is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about their experience with this scrub: “This scrub is amazing! It takes the dead skin off, brightens the skin and really helps fade dark spots. Never dries out the skin and great for those that have sensitive skin too,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I love this face scrub. It leaves my skin feeling extremely soft and supple,” another shopper wrote. “I’ve used this a few times and I love it. My skin looks smoother and shinier (not greasy) the next day. Pores look smaller/better. I only use it a couple times a week and I see the difference the next day every time. It smells fantastic too. No breakouts so far either. I’m glad I tried it,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Take your skincare routine to the next level with Pacifica’s Glow Baby Exfoliating Face Wash.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story TikTok Is Losing It Over These 'Soft & Plush' Target Bath Towels with The Chicest Print