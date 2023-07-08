Jennifer Aniston ‘Keeps Wrinkles at Bay’ by Using This $7 Lip Balm Under Her Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about a fun and effective beauty hack. So when we learned the secret to Jennifer Aniston’s soft, stunning skin beneath her eyes, we were ready to see if it works for ourselves. The Friends alum uses one particular lip balm to keep her skin feeling soft, looking smooth, and staying firm — and it’s currently $7 on Amazon.

Vaseline’s Lip Therapy Lip Balm is the key to keeping the delicate skin under your eyes totally wrinkle-free. According to a 2012 The Mirror article, Aniston is a huge fan of what a simple drop of this moisturizer can do. In fact, this is what she uses to “keep wrinkles at bay,” per the outlet. So how does it help under-eye skin? Vaseline’s Lip Therapy Lip Balm locks in moisture for long-lasting impact. Your skin will feel good as new with this little beauty hack.

Image Courtesy of Vaseline via Amazon.

We know what you’re thinking: Is Vaseline’s Lip Therapy Lip Balm as effective as it seems? Well, just read on to see what shoppers had to say about this skincare essential: “What more can you say about Vaseline, it heals everything,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This is just me reordering. I love this product,” another shopper said. “I freaking love this stuff,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these simple reviews are all we need to know just how effective Vaseline’s Lip Therapy Lip Balm really is. So why not try Aniston’s beauty hack for yourself? Add this to your cart and see the results!

