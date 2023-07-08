Mature Shoppers Saw ‘No More Flakes’ After Using This Khloé Kardashian-Approved $8 Brightening Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

An essential element of any skincare routine has to be moisturizer. We love a quality product that does so much more than just hydrate our skin. That’s why we tracked down one of the drugstore products that’s earned Khloé Kardashian‘s seal of approval, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is only $8.

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue goes above and beyond any other moisturizer. Kardashian has long been a fan of this product, and for good reason. This oil-free moisturizer instantly locks in moisture for all-day hydration. With Vitamin C and Fruit Water Antioxidant Complex, Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue is suitable for all skin types, but is ideal for dry skin types. Flakey skin is simply no match for this hydrating gel!

This moisturizer is a total game-changer. But what do shoppers have to say about Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue? Well, one shopper praised this gel moisturizer for guaranteeing “no more flakes” on their skin. “I am so happy and highly recommend this! My only regret is not finding it sooner,” they wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This gel is perfect for summer. Lightweight but moisturizes like a cream, I use it morning and night on face and neck,” another shopper said. “I love this moisturizer. It is not greasy and sinks in within minutes. It keeps my dry skin from getting flakes in the winter time,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials are really all we need to know just how effective Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue is — add it to your skincare routine today!

