Katy Perry Used This $18 Serum for Her Met Gala Glow & Shoppers Call It a ‘Skin Saver’ for Removing Fine Lines

Bringing out our skin’s natural, gorgeous glow shouldn’t be that difficult. But sometimes your skin just needs a little bit of a boost to look and feel it’s absolute best. We know you want to use high-quality products possible without breaking the bank. That’s why we tracked down the serum Katy Perry’s 2022 Met Gala makeup artist used to amplify her skin, and it’s only $18 on Amazon right now.

The Ordinary’s Buffet Serum is about to become an essential part of your skincare routine. Back in May 2022, Perry’s Met Gala makeup artist, Michael Anthony, took to Instagram to reveal some of the beauty tips and tricks he used to bring Perry’s stunning look together. “This is a multi-technology peptide serum designed to target multiple signs of aging all at once by using 11 skin friendly amino acids & multiple hyaluronic acid complexes,” Anthony said of the serum in his Instagram post. The Ordinary’s Buffet Serum seriously works wonders on the skin, and all you need is a few small drops.

Image Courtesy of The Ordinary via Amazon.

The Ordinary Buffet Serum $18.12 on Amazon.com

If this affordable product is good enough for Perry, then it’s good enough for everyday shoppers. What do they have to say about The Ordinary’s Buffet Serum? Just read some of their glowing reviews. “I have been using this product along with other items from the ordinary skincare and they work great. My skin is smooth, clear and helps with fine lines. They’re also inexpensive so it’s a great value. I highly recommend the ordinary skin care line. I have sensitive skin and they do not irritate,” one shopper, who called this particular product a “skin saver,” wrote in their five-star review.

“This serum has replaced my former, much more expensive, serum. I love it,” another shopper said. “My skin loves this stuff! Helps reduce my fine lines and plumps my skin and makes it look healthier and more even,” a third shopper wrote. Well, count us convinced! If you’ve been looking to revamp your skincare routine, add The Ordinary’s Buffet Serum to your regimen today.

