Mature Shoppers Say Eva Mendes’ Go-To $7 Mask Is Their ‘Secret Weapon’ for ‘Taking Years Off’ Their Faces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love to pamper their skin every once in a while? As we mature, giving our skin all the love and care it needs has to be one of our top skincare priorities. To that end, we always seek out the very best affordable products that are designed with you in mind. Among them, one of Eva Mendes’ favorite face masks is a little miracle worker on the skin, and it’s currently just $7 on Amazon.

Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Mask will feel like a cool breeze on your face, and leave lasting results. Back in 2016, Mendes told Refinery29 that she’s a huge fan of Queen Helene’s face masks — and for good reason. This face mask isn’t like other, more pricey finds. Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Mask absorbs excess oil and helps minimize the appearance of pores. It’s perfect to apply to the face and neck. Once you remove this mask, your skin will feel so clean, fresh, and soft to the touch.

Image Courtesy of Queen Helene via Amazon.

Queen Helene Mint Julep Mask $6.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s hard to believe this handy little face mask can do all that for just $7. So what are shoppers saying about Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Mask? Well, just read on to find out! “I am 43 years old and this tube of green gunk is freaking miraculous! It took ten years off of my face in an hour,” one shopper, who called this face mask their “secret weapon,” wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I have used this face mask for years. It makes my pores smaller and my skins feels less oily when I use it regularly,” another shopper said. “I have used this mask for years. It makes my skin feel clean and refreshed. I use it for spot treatment as well in order to dry up any new acne blemishes,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing. Add Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Mask to your beauty regimen and see the difference for yourself!

