If you love mascara as much as we do, you’re going to love the news we have in store for you today. As you may have heard, Ulta is currently in the middle of their Big Summer Beauty Sale, where you can score some seriously good deals on everything from jumbo-sized shampoo and conditioner to Julia Roberts’ favorite (and perfect for summer!) foundation. There are new deals each week and starting today, you can save 40% on best-selling mascaras from brands like Tarte, IT Cosmetics, Lancôme, and Clinique. Even better, you can score celeb-loved mascara, like the one Hilary Duff is “obsessed” with, for just $15. Time to stock up!

In an interview with Vogue, Duff revealed that she’s a fan of Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeMASCARA Black Conditioning Peptide Mascara. It’s a serum-infused mascara made with a “blend of peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes” to help nourish the lashes and bring it to a healthier state. In fact, Duff said while applying the mascara, “I had eyelash extensions for six month and my lashes are finally getting a little bit better.” Not only does it help restore your lashes, it delivers “extreme volume and length.”

Typically, the mascara goes for $25. But during Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale, you can snag one for just $15. No code is needed.

Grande Cosmetics

GrandeMASCARA Black Conditioning Peptide Mascara $15 Buy now

Numerous Ulta shoppers say the conditioning mascara works so well at giving them the lashes they want, they’re calling it their “favorite.” As one wrote, “For years I’ve tried to find a mascara that doesn’t smudge or flake under the eye. I’ve found it!!!! This is the best mascara ever!!”

Another reviewer echoed their sentiments saying it’s the best mascara they’ve used “in ages.” They wrote, “I have tried them all for decades. I already see improvement in my eyelashes. It makes them long and thick (but not crazy thick) and it never clumps. Awesome product!”

One shopper said, “This mascara does a great job lengthening and separating lashes. Does not flake during the daytime. My favorite mascara and worth the cost.” Now that it’s only $15 during Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale, you may want to stock up. Related story This Brittany Mahomes-Loved Brand Has ‘Literally the Best Moisturizer Ever' & Over 95% Of Users Agreed Their Skin Looked Brighter

Not only does the mascara make your lashes look good, it’ll provide them with some much-needed nourishment. As one shopper wrote, “Absolutely love the Grande products. I especially love the conditioning mascara. I don’t think my lashes have ever looked more healthy.”

Right now, you can snag this Hilary Duff-approved mascara, along with other shopper and celeb-faves for 40% off at Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale. Be sure to shop today.

