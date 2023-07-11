This Skin-Plumping Night Cream From the Brand That Martha Stewart Has Used for Over 40 Years Is on Sale for $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Martha Stewart knows how to take a great selfie. Clearly, one of her secrets to a flawless picture is her glowing complexion. And if you’re curious how her skin looks so good at 81 years old, check out one of her favorite brands. Stewart has sworn by Mario Badescu for over 40 years, and we totally get why. The skincare brand is known for its simple yet effective products that won’t break the bank. And if that’s the case, you may want to stock up on a few Mario Badescu products at Amazon today. The brand has so many skincare must-haves on sale during Amazon Prime Day, and you’ll want to act fast.

But if you’re wondering what’s worth shopping, try out Mario Badescu’s Caviar Night Cream. This overnight treatment lets you wake up with smoother skin that stays glowing all day. Right now, you can even get it as low as $15 thanks to Prime Day. However, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this and all the incredible discounts. Don’t worry, though, if you’re not a member! You can sign up for a free weekly trial here to score all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals.

Here’s why this plumping cream may be one of your fave beauty purchases this Prime Day. Mario Badescu’s Caviar Night Cream is as luxurious for your skin as it sounds. It replenishes skin overnight thanks to its deeply moisturizing ingredients. The night cream contains a blend of protein-rich ingredients like caviar extract and cocoa butter that are perfect for dry skin.

Mario Badescu Caviar Night Cream

Courtesy of Mario Badescu.

Caviar Night Cream $15 (was $22) Buy now

What’s more, this product also reduces the look of lines and wrinkles over time. The face cream also includes collagen that helps to preserve the skin’s firmness and elasticity. In short, your complexion will look radiant, smooth, and supple in the morning.

Even reviewers were impressed with how healthy their skin looked the next morning. “This has been one of my favorites for years. I love the scent and the feel of it on my face. It’s thick. Highly recommend and the price point is great! My face feels so soft and plump in the morning,” said a reviewer.

Another added, “This moisturizer is different. I feel like it actually moisturizes my face, doesn’t irritate it, and calms it down.”

Related story This Oprah-Approved Brand’s $17 Wrinkle Cream Is ‘Amazing’ for Eliminating Fine Lines in 1 Week

So, ditch your other moisturizers for the Caviar Night Cream. This nourishing formula will boost your complexion for under $20. Don’t forget, it’s on sale for a limited time along with other products from Martha Stewart’s favorite skincare brand.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: