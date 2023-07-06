Have A Barbie-Inspired Summer With This $6 Pink Glitter Pool Float From Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the new Barbie movie hitting theaters later this month, everyone is seemingly in a pink state of mind. And if you’re trying to live your best Barbie life this summer, then you need to glitter-fy your summer accessories. Target has a pool float in stock that belongs in the backyard of every Dreamhouse and will absolutely make you feel like Malibu Barbie enjoying a day in the sun.

The Sun Squad Glitter Swim Tube is the only pool float you need if you’re riding the Barbie train this season. It’s a classic donut-style swim tube that has been doused in multicolored sparkles to enhance its Barbie pink hue. Just blow it up, and you’re ready to float.

Perfect for the pool, a boating adventure, or even to bob in the ocean, the Sun Squad pool float is going to become your favorite new summer accessory. And the best part about it is that it only costs $6.

Image: Sun Squad

Sun Squad Glitter Swim Tube $6 Buy now

“This is the best pool float ever!!!” one Target shopper wrote in their five-star review. “Bought mine three years ago and still use it. No holes or anything, still going strong. Love the glitter, just beautiful.”

Another person wrote, “This is a cute floatie that is full of glitter. About six times now, I’ve taken it to the beach. I just blow it before I leave, and it works for the whole day. It doesn’t go flat on its own, which is good if you want to float in the water for a long time.”

Grab a Sun Squad glitter pool float for all your friends and enjoy spending your summer in Barbie World. Don't forget your shades (and your high-heeled sandals!).

