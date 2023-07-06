Walmart Is Having a Huge Sale on Outdoor Rugs & Styles Are Marked Down to Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your patio space is missing that extra something, then look down. It might be that you’re in need of an outdoor rug to pull the space together. Walmart is hosting a sale on outdoor area rugs right now and some sizes and styles start at under $30, with most rugs hovering well under $100.

Give your feet a soft place to land when you’re enjoying time outside and check out our favorite finds from the Walmart outdoor rug sale.

Take yourself on a trip to Positano with this beautiful woven rug from Nourison. It comes in a handful of beautiful nature-inspired colorways and the flatweave is durable enough to stand up to the elements and high foot traffic. The 5-foot by 7-foot size is just under $40 right now and it normally retails for around $50.

Image: Nourison

Nourison Positano Indoor/Outdoor Rug $39 Buy now

Love bold print? The MontVoo outdoor rug in this beautiful black-and-white pattern is perfect for you. This carpet is actually reversible, so one side is prominently black while the other is mainly white. The MontVoo rug is made with stain-resistant recycled plastic, so you can feel good about adding it to your patio decor.

Image: MontVoo

MontVoo Outdoor Rug $29 Buy now

Another fun bold-patterned rug is the one from GENIMO. The tightly woven plastic is stain resistant and can withstand the elements, making it great for outdoor spaces. It’s also UV-protected and fade-resistant so the bold pattern will stay vibrant for years to come.

Image: GENIMO

GENIMO Outdoor Rug for Patio $49 Buy now

This cute area rug from Nourison is the perfect size to place outside your patio door. It features a beautiful floral motif that's raised and soft to the touch. The tightly-woven rug is also durable and perfect for high-traffic areas.

Image: Nourison

Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Rug $30 Buy now

You can never go wrong with a classic black-and-white stripe. This outdoor rug from Better Homes & Gardens is simple, elegant, and packs a designer punch. The soft flat-weave rug is perfect for indoors and outdoors and can be vacuumed, swept, or even hosed off, making it super easy to keep clean. Grab a 5-foot by 7-foot size for just $50.

Image: Better Homes & Gardens

Better Homes & Gardens Ibiza Stripe Outdoor Rug $50 Buy now

The modern farmhouse-style outdoor rug from My Texas Home has a gorgeous raised damask pattern that will give your patio a regal feel. It’s shed-free and fade-resistant so you can keep it on your patio all season long with minimal maintenance. It comes in a variety of soft colors that are understated and elegant.

Image: My Texas House

My Texas House Lady Bird Modern Farmhouse Indoor/Outdoor Rug $89 Buy now

Pick your favorite, and your patio decor will be complete!

