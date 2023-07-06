If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re tired of vacuuming your carpets only to have them look like you didn’t actually vacuum at all, then you may be in need of a different tool to dislodge all that stuck-in pet hair. And according to pet parents, that tool is the Lilly Brush Mighty Pet Hair Detailer.

The Lilly Brush Detailer is basically a squeegee for your carpet, couches, stairs, and any other soft surface that has been plagued with pet hair. It features 11.5-inch dual rubber blades that work together to pull every last strand of embedded hair out of carpets and upholstery, and when you’re done you can clean the blades with soap and water to get it ready for the next use.

“Best invention ever!!” one person said in their five-star review. “Never knew these gadgets existed until recently. I wish I would have known about this sooner. I have a doggo that sheds like crazy and I also have long hair and shed, too lol. This cleaned up years of embedded hair. Gross yet so satisfying to pull up!!”

Another person wrote, “I have two cats and vacuum my house every week. I used to use one of the handheld metal carpet hair remover tools and crawl around to get hair out of the carpet that my Dyson left behind. A friend recommended this to me to save my back and OMG. I am so sold on this product!! It is definitely a bit of a workout for a large area but you don’t need to put much pressure into it at all. Small quick strokes work perfectly. It’s very satisfying to pull up all that hair. Highly recommend!”

Grab the Lilly Brush Mighty Pet Hair Detailer for just under $40 and make your carpets look like new. Pesky pet hair no longer stands a chance!