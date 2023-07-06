If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hot and sweaty sleepers swear by the cooling effects of natural linen bedding. Linen, a fabric made from flax, is a moisture-wicking fabric with a looser weave that allows air to travel through it. And although humans have been making, wearing, and using linen for thousands of years, it usually comes with a hefty price tag. Target actually offers a line of French linen bedding that normally retails at a competitive price to other linen bedding sellers, but right now you can save big when buying linen at Target.

Start with a base to build out your bed with the Bosker Home 100% French Linen bedding set. Made with environmentally-friendly flax from Normandy, France, this lightweight sheet set is super soft (and gets softer with each wash) and comes in a variety of natural tones and patterns. Each set comes with both a flat and fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can save $50 when you shop the Bosker Home sale today.

If you’re curious about linen bedding but aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a full set, then start small with this set of pillowcases from Bosker Home. They come in both standard and king sizes and feature a back middle envelope opening so your pillow will stay put inside all night long.

To finish off your linen bedding setup, check out this beautiful French linen duvet cover from Bosker Home, which is on sale for under $200. It comes with internal ties to keep your duvet in place and has a hidden button closure with buttons that are made from recycled plastic.

Now you can dip your toes into the linen lifestyle while saving a few bucks in the process. Shop the Bosker Home linen sale on Target’s website today to start sleeping cooler at night.