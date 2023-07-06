Julia Roberts’ Favorite Skincare-Like Foundation Is On Sale for 30% Off & Shoppers Say It Makes Them ‘Glow All Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you didn’t already hear, Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale is back for 2023! It’s a sale that beauty lovers like ourselves look forward to each year as it offers you the best in discounts on both drugstore and premium beauty. Whether you’re looking to switch up your skincare routine for the summer or stock up on your favorite hair care products, Ulta’s summer sale has pretty much everything you need and more at prices that can’t be beat.

In fact, jumbo-sized shampoo, conditioners, and hair treatments from Olaplex, Paul Mitchell, Verb, Living Proof, Bumble and Bumble, and more are up to 45% off. Urban Decay’s Naked Mini eye shadow palettes are down to $23 a piece. Plus, select skincare from Oprah-loved Dermalogica, Kourtney Kardashian-fave Kopari, and Drew Barrymore-approved Sunday Riley are on sale for 30% off this week. While there are so many can’t-miss deals going on right now, one that’s an absolute must-shop is the $40 deal on a Julia Roberts-approved foundation from Lancôme.

Lancôme’s Ultra Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation is a lightweight, serum-based foundation, which offers both coverage in the moment and longer-term skincare benefits. In fact, the brand describes it as a “24-hour healthy glow liquid serum foundation” that gives you medium coverage, hydration, and a “natural glow finish.”

It’s a foundation that Julia Roberts used to achieve a natural, dewy glow at a red carpet event, per Byrdie. It’s also a staple in Zendaya’s makeup routine! If you’re looking for a foundation that won’t just sit on your skin and weigh it down in the summer heat, this is it! Right now, you can get it on sale at Ulta for just under $40. The foundation rarely ever goes on sale, so you’ll want to snap this up ASAP.

Lancôme Ultra Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation – $40, Originally $57

Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation is not only a hit with celebs, it’s a must-have for shoppers as well. In fact, it has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Ulta. According to one reviewer, it makes your skin “glow all day” while giving your skin some extra bit of care. They wrote, “[It’s] easy to apply and lasted all day without drying out my skin. My skin stayed moisturized and smooth.”

Speaking of its staying power, another shopper raved over how well it stayed on through life's ups and downs. "Stays perfect all day," they said. "I use it everyday while working out, crying, in the heat … it stays looking great until you take it off."

One Ulta shopper really liked the foundation after trying it, they claimed it “has the potential to be one of the best.” They wrote, “Out of all of the foundations I have tried or used, this one is pretty great! I appreciate that it is in the form of a serum. I had never used a serum foundation before, but I definitely enjoy how it feels on my skin … It feels nonexistent on my skin, makes my glow, and looks flawless. My skin also feels soft and hydrated with this foundation on. It does not look/feel cakey or make my skin feel dry … If you like tinted moisturizers, I encourage you to try this foundation.”

Once again, the Julia Roberts-loved foundation is on sale for 30% off during Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale. This deal won’t last long, so take advantage of it while you still can!

