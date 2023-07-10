This TikTok-Viral 3-in-1 Floor Washer Cuts Cleaning Time In Half — & It’s $100 Off Right Now

There’s a new trend on TikTok that has people spilling beans, eggs, salad dressing and even cans of SpaghettiOs all over their hard floors — and it’s all to prove how incredible Tineco vacuum mops are! “My. Mind. Is. Blown,” is how one TikToker boiled down her experience with the Tineco iFloor 3 Plus, the brand’s lowest-priced 3-in-1 mop, vacuum and self-cleaning floor washer.

Curious to see what all the fuss is about? Now’s the perfect time to pounce because Best Buy has knocked $100 off the price of the TikTok-famous Tineco iFloor 3 Plus: it’s just $199.99, down from $299.99, from now until July 12, 2023.

The Tineco iFloor 3 Plus is designed to cut cleaning time in half using what you can almost call superhero powers when it comes to floor-cleaning devices. The lightweight, cordless tool eliminates the need for heavy vacuums, dirty brooms and messy, drippy mops, because it does the job of all of the above. It’ll suck up pretty much anything you can drop on a floor, from Cheerios to Cabernet Sauvignon, and leave behind a gleaming surface, whether you’re working with hardwood, linoleum, laminate, vinyl, tile and more.

This TikToker loves to take breaks from her work-from-home job to tidy up the cat litter that gets scattered around her kitchen — and just for good measure, she poured some milk and cracked an egg onto the floor for our viewing pleasure. The Tineco iFloor 3 Plus was a formidable match for her ‘clumsiness,’ vacuuming it all up in a single pass. “One swipe will pick up the litter, and then it will mop it,” she says, while demonstrating how easy it is to empty and clean the dirty water canister.

The Tineco iFloor 3 Plus is a compact wonder that's easy to push around your floors and then stash away — it takes up just a little space. But wow, does it perform! Its brushes are tough enough to scrub away sticky, stubborn messes like dried oatmeal and peanut butter with just some tap water thanks to dual tanks: one feeds clean water and other catches dirty water.

The Tineco vacuum mop does come with a bottle of cleaning solution if you prefer that. Either way, you won’t have to fuss with a bucket anymore thanks to this all-in-one tool. And all that water and solution gets sucked up easily thanks to the Tineco iFloor 3 Plus’ powerful suction. Just empty and rinse it — the inner tubes and brush rolls will clean themselves. Really!

“If you have dogs, this thing is a lifesaver,” another TikToker reported of the Tineco iFloor 3 Plus. “My floors have literally been suffering with all of the rain and mud, and this thing cleans it in one swipe, and it also picks up all the dog hair.” The final verdict? “10 out of 10.”

The iFloor 3 Plus is Tineco’s most basic offering — and the one that’s on deep discount at Best Buy right now — but the brand has other claims to fame, too. The Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme, a more advanced floor cleaner, is a viral sensation, too. The best part: It’s $150 off right now at Best Buy.

This is also a 3-in-1 — doing the job of a broom, vacuum and mop — but the Floor One S5 Extreme is a smart device with the intelligence to assess the mess, then adjusts water flow, suction and brush roller speed accordingly. So if you prefer a more hands-off approach, the Floor One S5 Extreme might be for you — it even has larger tanks, the ability to clean baseboards and corners and whisper-quiet operation. Just return it to its self-cleaning dock when you’re done.

This TikToker enthusiastically vouches for the Floor One S5 Extreme, which they tested with prune juice, chocolate syrup and eggs. “The S5 handled everything we threw at it without any issue,” they proclaimed. “What really surprised us was that it self-propelled, so all we had to do was guide it while it moved on its own.”

Get a good look at Tineco’s entire product offering at Best Buy, including variations on the iFloor 3 Plus and the Floor One S5 Extreme, plus other models like the Tineco Floor One Steam, which is actually a 4-in-1 with a built-in steamer. Or you can simply go for a lightweight stick vac, like the Pure One X or PWRHERO 10S, from this viral brand. Whichever model you choose, you can be sure it’ll be a floor-cleaning tool you’ll want to shout out to everyone you know.