Amazon Just Dropped Adorable New Stanley Tumbler Straw Toppers & They’re Under $9

Stanley cups are everywhere this summer. They come in super cute colors, a variety of sizes, and keep your drinks cold throughout the unrelenting heat — but there’s just one downside. The open-straw concept can let flies in (been there!), spill, or get contaminated by germs if someone touches it. The solution? Silicone straw toppers! Amazon just released a bunch of cute ones for less than $9, and we’ve never clicked “add to cart” so fast!

One option is totally summery. The Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups fit on 30-ounce and 40-ounce tumblers and come in six colorful daisy shapes, including blue, yellow, pink, green, and white. So bright and cute!

This is not a drill: the viral Stanley Tumblers are back at Target! https://t.co/GO394526s5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 18, 2023

Or, get a mini Stanley cup for your Stanley cup! This option includes six colorful teeny tiny straw toppers that look like mini Stanley cups! Yes, they have a tiny little handle and spout, and a little daisy print on each one. They are absolutely adorable!

We also love this variety pack, which comes with three cloud-shaped straw toppers, a rainbow, a strawberry, and a mini Stanley cup. They are all so cute and unique, you can use a different one for each day of the week.

Shop the precious (and extremely practical!) straw toppers below. (Note: straws are not included.)

Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups

Amazon

These cute Stanley Cup Straw Toppers are 27% off right now, and will look so cute on your Stanley this summer!

Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups $7.99 Buy now

Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups

Amazon

These mini Stanley cup straw toppers are irresistible! And they come in so many cute colors, you’re sure to find one to match your beloved cup.

Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups $8.99 Buy now

Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups

Amazon

Choose a different cover cap depending on your mood with this six pack. These silicone, BPA-free straw toppers also make for great gifts for friends!

Six-Piece Straw Cover Cap for Stanley Cups $6.95 Buy now

