If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you have shorts on, it’s easy to pop your keys, lip balm, ponytail holder or even your cell phone in your pocket and go. But some days, you want the ease and comfort of a casual summer dress instead. That’s what makes summer dresses with pockets so brilliant: they combine the convenience of shorts and slacks with the airy appeal of a dress, and the provides the perfect solution when you want to run a few errands purse-free, too.

We found six top-notch options, including a lightweight cotton summer dress with pockets, a plus-sized standout, maxi and a midi styles and more that make the perfect piece to throw on when you’ve got a lot to do but don’t want to break a sweat. And each one is $35 or less!

Best Cotton Summer Dress with Pockets

Target

If your favorite lightweight white cotton button-down shirt were a summer dress, it would be the Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Midi Shirtdress from Target. Worn loose or belted, this pocketed piece pairs perfectly with strappy sandals or flip-flops. $35

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Midi Shirtdress $35 Buy now

Best Plus Size Summer Dress with Pockets

Amazon

We love this Celkuser Summer Dress for plus size women because its tiers of ruffles are not only playful but also flatter curves nicely, while an A-line hem accentuates the waist. This knee-length frock comes in a range of plus sizes, from 14 Plus to 26 Plus.

Celkuser Plus Size Summer Dress $31.34 (was $32.99) Buy now

Best Midi Summer Dress with Pockets

Target

For the hottest of hot summer days, the 100 percent cotton A New Day Sleeveless Sundress has spaghetti straps and an open back, so it really breathes, but full cups and a mid-calf hemline keep you covered.

A New Day Sleeveless Sundress $35 Buy now

Best Summer Maxi Dress with Pockets

Walmart

This short-sleeved maxi dress with pockets is a Walmart favorite, but the pretty pink floral pattern you see here is newly in stock, and it’s making us love the Mengpipi Maxi Dress even more.

Related story These Stores are Having Their Own Versions of Amazon Prime Day & These EarlyDeals Are Unreal

Mengpipi Maxi Dress $25.98 Buy now

Best T-Shirt Dress with Pockets

Target

The softest, coziest, most lived-in T-shirt in your summer wardrobe just morphed into a dress, and it’s the 24seven Comfort Apparel Soft Flare T-Shirt Dress with Pocket Detail, which we love in this muted Cinnamon color.

24seven Comfort Apparel Soft Flare T-Shirt Dress with Pocket Detail $27.25 (was $46.99) Buy now

Best Summer Wrap Dress with Pockets

Amazon

A wrap dress is the ultimate fits-any-figure style. Pack in a pair of pockets, and you have the makings of a summer superstar! That’s exactly how we’d describe the Ouges Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets at Amazon.