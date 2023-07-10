This Mega Summer Sale Saves You 50% on Emily Ratajkowski-Approved COSRX & Other K-Beauty Favorites — Prices Start at Just $1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday, who? From Amazon Prime Day to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, July has become THE month to score some of the best deals of the year. If you’re like Drew Barrymore, Eva Mendes, Emily Ratajkowski, and all the other numerous celebs who are fans of K-beauty products, we’ve got just the sale for you. Right now, YesStyle is holding their mega Anniversary Sale where you can score 50% off deals on beloved brands like Beauty of Joseon, COSRX, romand and so much more. According to the retailer, the sale features the biggest markdowns on Korean beauty best-sellers. But you’ll want to act fast as the sale ends soon!

Whether you’re looking for a new sunscreen to keep your skin protected (and glowing!) all summer long or juicy lip products to plump your pout, YesStyle has a wide variety of makeup, skincare, hair care, beauty tools and more just waiting to be added to your everyday routine. Not only that, you can find deals as low as $1! We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to hop on over to YesStyle ASAP.

With thousands of incredible deals to shop, it can be tough figuring out which items are actually worth buying. If you’re in need of some shopping inspo, we rounded up a few products from YesStyle’s Anniversary Sale that you don’t want to miss.

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum – $8, Was $17

Beauty of Joseon

This eye serum from influencer-loved Beauty of Joseon is made with ginseng root and retinal liposome to help boost elasticity and hydration, and improve any lines and wrinkles over the sensitive area around the eyes. It has over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews and shoppers love how effective, yet gentle the product was. As one shopper wrote, “I’ve had pretty terrible experiences using retinoid but was very intrigued by this one … It’s so gentle and doesn’t leave any itching, redness, or flaking. It’s unbelievable and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to try retinol.”

Haruharu WONDER Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Sunscreen – $9, Was $18

Haruharu WONDER

Haruharu WONDER’s Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Sunscreen is described as a “gentle, yet powerful sun care solution.” It features an ultra-hydrating formula that moisturizes your skin while offering strong protection against UV rays. Not only that, the sunscreen is made with ingredients that provide brightening benefits. Shoppers are even obsessed with the sunscreen saying it doesn’t leave a white cast and gives the skin a dewy finish. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $9.

romand Juicy Lasting Tint Bare Juicy Series – $5, Was $9

romand

Out of all the amazing deals you can shop during YesStyle’s Anniversary Sale, this is one you definitely don’t want to miss. Romand’s Juicy Lasting Tints will “keep lips looking juicy and luscious” all season long. They’re semi-sheer and the four flavors available were inspired by summery fruits and nuts such as pomelo and cherry. According to one shopper, these lip tins are “so good.” They wrote, “The shades are so flattering and the texture smoothes out the fine lines of my lips making it look fuller and plump.” If you want to snag one for yourself, be sure to act fast! Two shades are already sold out. With these being just under $5, we doubt they’ll stay in stock for too much longer. Related story Macy's Is Having a Black Friday in July Sale & Everything From Rachael Ray Cookware Sets to Bedding Is Discounted

SOME BY MI AHA, BHA, PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner 150ml – $11, Was $22

SOME BY MI

Looking for a product to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and other impurities without drying it out or causing irritation? Look no further than this toner from SOME BY MI. Per the description, the toner is said to work “wonders” on your skin in just 30 days. it’s perfect for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, as it contains BHA to help control oil and tea tree to help fight acne. As one reviewer wrote, “This is beyond amazing! I have been suffering from acne scars due to an allergic reaction to a facial ingredient earlier this year. I’m on day nine and can see the results miraculously! My friends and family are appreciating the toner, too! Will be ordering more when this bottle is done! You honestly have to try it for yourself.”

COSRX The Vitamin C 23 Serum – $11, Was $22

COSRX

COSRX, the brand behind the Emily Ratajkowski-loved Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, has a skin-brightening vitamin C serum on sale for 50% off. The serum was made to help fade acne scars, revitalize dull skin, and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also rich in antioxidants, meaning your skin will be protected from environmental irritants. Numerous shoppers swear it’s so effective at brightening skin, one even called it the “best vitamin C on the market.”

In addition to these already amazing discounts, YesStyle has coupons that you can also use during this time. From July 7-10, you can save up to 15% using the code BDAY23 with a minimum purchase. If you’re new to YesStyle, you can save an extra 10% off with a minimum purchase of $35 using the code YESSTYLE. As of now, that’s a code that’s available for new customers at any time.

