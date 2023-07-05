This ‘Heavenly’ Cream From a Demi Moore-Loved Brand Promises to Reduce The Look of Stretch Marks & Cellulite

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every now and then, our skin deserves top-quality treatments that go the extra mile. So, treat yourself to luxurious skincare that makes you feel and look your very best. And if there’s a brand that’s worth giving a go, we recommend splurging on products from Augustinus Bader. A slew of Hollywood stars are obsessed with this luxury skincare brand that transforms your skin from head to toe. Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham are just a few of the many celebs who are obsessed with the brand’s Rich Cream, a face moisturizer. Luckily, you can get the same iconic formula in a body cream. Augustinus Bader’s Body Cream will give you a star-worthy glow, and here’s how.

This award-winning body cream is everything you need for dry or mature skin. It deeply hydrates, firms, tones, and smooths skin in one step. What’s more, it’s specifically designed to visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks, and pigmentation. That’s right, this moisturizer isn’t like your typical product.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream 100ml

The Body Cream 100ml $105 Buy now

Believe it or not, Augustinus Bader’s Body Cream can help to completely renew your appearance. It improves your skin’s texture thanks to the brand’s patent technology TFC8®, a revitalizing complex backed by 30 years of research. This ultra-nourishing blend renews cells for a healthier, firmer, and stronger appearance that lasts long term. It’s so effective that one reviewer said “the results last so long that you can skip it for a month.”

Overall, the Body Cream from Augustinus Bader is definitely an expensive option, with prices starting at $105. However, if you don’t mind a hefty price tag for next-level skincare, this product makes a huge difference. Several reviewers agree that this ‘heavenly’ moisturizer is worth every penny.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream 200ml

The Body Cream 200ml $185 Buy now

“Within five days, it restored a healthy glow and provided long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy. Highly recommended for its effectiveness in restoring hydration and vitality,” said a reviewer.

Another added, “It’s the best body cream ever. My skin is soft as a baby, firmer, and any kind of marks or issues disappear.” Related story These Summer Dresses with Pockets Will Allow You To Go Purse-Free — & They're All $35 or Less

So, make your dry skin feel so soft, tighter, and nourished with Augustinus Bader’s Body Cream.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: