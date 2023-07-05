Target Just Put a Bunch of Summer Beach Essentials on Clearance — Stock Up Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the warm weather and sunny days upon us, it’s time to start planning your next beach adventure. Whether you’re heading to the coast, a lake, or simply lounging by the pool, having the right “equipment” can make all the difference in having a stellar day. Luckily, Target has lots of its beach essentials on clearance sale right now, so you can grab everything you need — as long as you get it before it’s gone!

Some items are available for online purchase, while for other deals you’ll have to search for in-stock items at nearby stores. From shade umbrellas and tents that provide protection from the sun’s rays, to comfortable beach chairs that offer a place to rest and relax, to coolers to keep you hydrated and your snacks fresh, these beach essentials are key to a successful outing.

We round up seven of our favorites to get your shopping spree started. So, start gathering your supplies now and get ready for a fantastic day of sun, sand, and sea. You’ll stay cool, comfortable, and well-prepared for all your beach adventures this summer!

Pop Up Shelter Striped – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

You’ll be made in the shade with this Striped Pop-Up Shelter from Sun Squad. Great for use at the beach or in the yard, this shelter will keep you cool and out of the sun, and the UPF 50+ rating keeps you even more protected. The back is open for easy in and out, and the opening in front has mesh ventilation for airflow. The lightweight material and fiberglass poles make this pop-up shelter easy to put up and take down when you’re on the go.

Hardsided Cooler – Tabitha Brown for Target

Tabitha Brown for Target.

Keep your drinks chilled whether you’re at home or outdoors with the Hardsided Cooler from Tabitha Brown for Target. This portable cooler is designed in a green hue with a lighter green bottom and the text “Get into it” at the front for a fun look. Made from steel with plastic lining, this hardsided cooler features side handles for easy carrying and holds up to 80 beverage cans.

Sand Chair Sun Fun – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Whether sitting poolside or at the beach, the 'Sun Fun' Sand Chair from Sun Squad will help provide a comfy spot for all your outdoor fun. This portable chair features a fabric back and seat for comfort, as well as a sleek steel frame and "Sun Fun" text for a breezy aesthetic. With its weather-resistant finish, this armless sand chair is great for outdoor use, and conveniently folds for easy storage and portability.

6′ Beach Umbrella Tropical Floral – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Relax in the shade in style with this Tropical Floral Beach Umbrella from Sun Squad. This round beach umbrella has a simple push-button tilt to keep you in the shade as the sun moves across the sky. The fabric umbrella is decorated with a multicolor tropical floral print on a yellow background for a cheery look, while its UV-resistant properties help protect your skin from harmful sun rays.

5 Position Beach Chair Crosshatch Print – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Lounge poolside or on the beach in style with this Crosshatch Print Print 5-Position Beach Chair from Sun Squad. This portable chair features a fabric seat and back to help you sit in comfort, while the weather-resistant steel frame with crosshatch print upholstery create a sleek look. The 5-position design reclines and adjusts from an upright position to lying down for ultimate relaxation, and it conveniently folds for easy storage and portability.

Folding Beach Lounger Striped – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Catch a few rays on the patio or watch a gorgeous sunset at the beach with this Striped Folding Beach Lounger from Sun Squad. This portable chair features a fabric seat and back with striped print for absolute comfort, as well as a sleek white steel frame for an airy aesthetic. The all-weather design can withstand the outdoor elements, and this lounger is convenient to move and store with its foldable design.

Portable Beach Lounger Crosshatch – Sun Squad

Sun Squad.

Kick back and relax on vacations, camping trips and more with this Crosshatch Portable Beach Lounger from Sun Squad. The beach lounger is crafted from water-resistant steel that withstands the outdoor elements, and it features an adjustable back for absolute comfort. Its steel frame with a crosshatch pattern easily folds up for increased portability, making it ideal for lounging anywhere outside your abode. Plus, the built-in carrying strap makes for easy transport.