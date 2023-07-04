Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Wayfair’s Massive 4th of July Clearance Sale Includes Up to 70% Off Rugs, Bedding, Lighting & More

Langley Street rug from Wayfair
Plus Icon
Image: Langley Street

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After you’re done eating your hot dogs and burgers, setting off fireworks, and enjoying the company of friends and family, hop onto the Wayfair website to keep the July 4th celebrations going. Right now, Wayfair is hosting a 4th of July Clearance Sale where you can save up to 70 percent on furniture, bedding, kitchenware, outdoor items, and more.

So if you’ve been stockpiling pieces in your virtual shopping cart, now is definitely the time to check out. You’ll be saving huge while getting everything you’ve been drooling over!

The Kazuhoki Desk Lamp from 17 Stories is the perfect size to keep on your desk or bedside table. It features a sleek glass shade and modern matte black finish and will only set you back $22 during the Wayfair 4th of July sale. That’s a savings of over 50 percent!

Kasuzhiko desk lamp from wayfair
Image: 17 Stories
17 Stories Kazuhiko Metal Desk Lamp $22

Now is the time to grab a new pair of Adirondack chairs. The foldable plastic Adirondack chairs from Three Posts on Wayfair are made with all-weather plastic, can be folded flat for easy storage, and come in a variety of colors, most of which are marked down during the 4th of July sale. You can pick up the white chair for just under $200.

Wayfair adirondack chair
Image: Three Posts
Three Posts Hartington Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair $197

The gorgeous solid acacia wood bench from Lark Manor is discounted a whopping 69 percent. Priced at just $180, this bench features natural variations in the acacia finish and is made with a detailed chevron design that will fit various different aesthetics. Add a cushion for some comfort, or appreciate the curved seats as they are.

Wayfair Lark Manor bench
Image: Lark Manor
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench $180

The Langley Street Enciso Indoor/Outdoor Rug will add a warm pop of color to any room you put it in. It has deep oranges, navy blues, and worn-in creams that make it feel like an antique, but it’s made with durable polyester fibers that can withstand any foot traffic both indoors and out. Pick up a 10-foot by 7-foot size for 50 percent off.

Langley Street rug from Wayfair
Image: Langley Street
Langley Street Enciso Orange Indoor/Outdoor Rug $163

If you’re in need of a new comforter set, pick up the Queen-sized set from Andover Mills for just $48 during the Wayfair 4th of July sale. It’s marked down over 60 percent and features a beautiful gray watercolor floral pattern. The set comes with a down-alternative comforter and two pillow shams so you can give your bed an instant makeover.

Wayfair Andover Mills comforter set
Image: Andover Mills

Smaller items like the Safdie & Co Glassware Set are also on sale at Wayfair right now. These 12-ounce tumblers are dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and sustainably crafted from recycled glass. They even come wrapped in eco-friendly packaging.

Safdie & Co. glassware set at Wayfair
Image: Safdie & Co.
Safdie & Co. 4-Piece Glassware Set $13

Shop the entire Wayfair July 4th Clearance Sale while it’s still on and save big on all the items you’ve been hoarding in your shopping cart. This sale won’t last long, so take advantage of it now!

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

