Wayfair’s Massive 4th of July Clearance Sale Includes Up to 70% Off Rugs, Bedding, Lighting & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After you’re done eating your hot dogs and burgers, setting off fireworks, and enjoying the company of friends and family, hop onto the Wayfair website to keep the July 4th celebrations going. Right now, Wayfair is hosting a 4th of July Clearance Sale where you can save up to 70 percent on furniture, bedding, kitchenware, outdoor items, and more.

So if you’ve been stockpiling pieces in your virtual shopping cart, now is definitely the time to check out. You’ll be saving huge while getting everything you’ve been drooling over!

The Kazuhoki Desk Lamp from 17 Stories is the perfect size to keep on your desk or bedside table. It features a sleek glass shade and modern matte black finish and will only set you back $22 during the Wayfair 4th of July sale. That’s a savings of over 50 percent!

Image: 17 Stories

17 Stories Kazuhiko Metal Desk Lamp $22 Buy now

Now is the time to grab a new pair of Adirondack chairs. The foldable plastic Adirondack chairs from Three Posts on Wayfair are made with all-weather plastic, can be folded flat for easy storage, and come in a variety of colors, most of which are marked down during the 4th of July sale. You can pick up the white chair for just under $200.

Image: Three Posts

Three Posts Hartington Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair $197 Buy now

The gorgeous solid acacia wood bench from Lark Manor is discounted a whopping 69 percent. Priced at just $180, this bench features natural variations in the acacia finish and is made with a detailed chevron design that will fit various different aesthetics. Add a cushion for some comfort, or appreciate the curved seats as they are.

Image: Lark Manor

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench $180 Buy now

The Langley Street Enciso Indoor/Outdoor Rug will add a warm pop of color to any room you put it in. It has deep oranges, navy blues, and worn-in creams that make it feel like an antique, but it’s made with durable polyester fibers that can withstand any foot traffic both indoors and out. Pick up a 10-foot by 7-foot size for 50 percent off. Related story Drew Barrymore's Viral Beautiful Chair Is Finally Back in Stock at Walmart

Image: Langley Street

Langley Street Enciso Orange Indoor/Outdoor Rug $163 Buy now

If you’re in need of a new comforter set, pick up the Queen-sized set from Andover Mills for just $48 during the Wayfair 4th of July sale. It’s marked down over 60 percent and features a beautiful gray watercolor floral pattern. The set comes with a down-alternative comforter and two pillow shams so you can give your bed an instant makeover.

Image: Andover Mills

Smaller items like the Safdie & Co Glassware Set are also on sale at Wayfair right now. These 12-ounce tumblers are dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and sustainably crafted from recycled glass. They even come wrapped in eco-friendly packaging.

Image: Safdie & Co.

Safdie & Co. 4-Piece Glassware Set $13 Buy now

Shop the entire Wayfair July 4th Clearance Sale while it’s still on and save big on all the items you’ve been hoarding in your shopping cart. This sale won’t last long, so take advantage of it now!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: