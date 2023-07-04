Target Is Selling the Cutest Bamboo Tumblers & They’re on Sale for Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Water tumblers are all the rage right now and the people on TikTok and Instagram love raving about their brand-name bottles and mugs. But if you’re not about to drop upwards of $40 on a cup, then head to Target. Right now, Target has two gorgeous bamboo-lidded tumblers on sale for under $9 and you’re going to get so many compliments on them — even from the Stanley people.

The Threshold Bamboo Straw Tumbler comes in both pink and white floral patterns. The tumblers are made with stainless steel and feature double-wall construction, meaning your drink will stay cold for hours. The lids have a silicone lip so they stay firmly in place, and they each feature a straw so you can easily sip from the included reusable straw.

You can pick up either of these tumblers at Target right now for just under $9, and according to the reviews, they’ll be the best tumblers you buy.

“Love it,” one person wrote. “Keeps everything cold [and] definitely worth the price.”

Another person added, “I took my iced coffee to work but forgot it in my car. When I returned after several hours it was still cold and my drink still tasted great! This cup is amazing!”

"I love this cup!" someone else wrote. "It has a super cute design and keeps water cold for a long time. I have been able to refill it multiple times with the same ice and the ice barely melted. It also is sealed well, so water barely comes out if it's tipped upside down. It is a very good price for the quality!"

So save your money and pick up one of these affordable (and gorgeous!) tumblers from Target before you cave and buy the brand name. You’ll be getting a better deal at less than half the price.

