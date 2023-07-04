Target Is Selling the Perfect Beach Cart & It’s on Clearance for Just $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lugging your beach gear to the beach is always such a hassle. You have your bulky beach bag on one arm, your chair on the other, and you’re also somehow holding onto a cooler. Sure those large four-wheeled beach wagons are a fine way to avoid having to feel like a pack mule. But they’re just so large, and many times you don’t actually have that much stuff to warrant using one.

Instead, check out the Go Cart Beach Cart from Target’s Sun Squad brand. It’s a two-wheeled cart that is about the same size as a beach chair and allows you to stack your beach necessities on the sturdy platform, strap everything down and hit the beach without having to do any lugging (or extra sweating).

On clearance for just $22, the Go Cart caddy can hold up to three beach chairs, a small-sized cooler, and a beach bag, and the seven-inch wheels glide seamlessly over soft and hard sand. It even comes with a mesh pocket so you can stash away towels or your latest beach read without having to overflow your beach bag.

Image: Sun Squad

Sun Squad Go Cart Beach Cart $22 Buy now

“It’s very easy to set up and use,” one Target reviewer wrote. “I bought this on my way to the beach. I set it up in a matter of seconds and it held up pretty well at the beach … I was able to carry a cooler, two small beach chairs, my beach tent, and a beach bag on this cart.”

And it’s ideal for other activities off the beach, too, as another reviewer pointed out. “Probably the best thing I’ve bought to save my shoulders,” they wrote. “My daughter had a softball tournament and I was lugging around two chairs, two umbrellas, and a bag on my shoulder and I saw another mom with this on our team and she liked it too. Went out that night and got it. It worked great, plus I added some stuff like a small cooler too. Also, I like this because my husband is already using the wagon for all the softball equipment so there’s not much more room in the car. This folds up and slides right in. Love this thing.”