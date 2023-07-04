If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you swear by clean beauty products or looking to add more clean makeup, skincare and hair care to your daily routine, don’t sleep on Credo. Like Sephora or Ulta, the retailer carries all kinds of products from top beauty brands, all of which are clean beauty. Right now, Credo is having a huge Summer Sale where you can save 20% on nearly everything. It’s an incredible sale as so many brands they carry rarely ever have discounts throughout the year. But we will say, you better act fast as the sale ends tonight.

One thing we adore about Credo’s Summer Sale is how many great brands you can score discounts on. For instance, there’s ILIA, Kosas, Tower 28, Westman Atelier, Le Prunier, EXA, Tata Harper, Osea, and Herbivore Botanicals, to name a few. Not only are these brands beloved by clean beauty shoppers, so many celeb favorites are included in the sale!

Whether you’re looking for Kate Middleton’s go-to for flawless skin or the secret to Cameron Diaz’s signature glow, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up a few celeb-loved products that you can score for 20% off at Credo’s Summer Sale. Again, be sure to shop ASAP as the sale ends in a few hours!

Three Ships Dew Drops

Three Ships

Drew Barrymore included Three Ships’ ultra-hydrating Dew Drops in an Instagram post of her summer beauty favorites last year. Naturally, we rushed to add it our routines as well. The award-winning hyaluronic acid serum was made to brighten and firm the skin, while bringing out your natural glow. It’s even made with an ingredient that’s said to be “100x richer in vitamin C than oranges.” One shopper who’s tried the serum swore they loved the results so much, they hardly ever use foundation anymore. Right now, you can try Three Ships’ Dew Drops yourself for $30.

Beauti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir

Beauti Skincare

Want to know one of the secrets to Kate Middleton’s flawless skin? According to People, a palace insider claimed that Middleton loved Beauti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir so much, she had it hand delivered to her. She has reportedly used the product for years and even keeps bottles of it on her night stand — and it’s not hard to see why. The cult-fave night time beauty treatment is made with all kinds of good-for-your-skin ingredients and was made to hep reduce the appearance of fine lines. One shopper who says they have “granny hands at 40” swears it’s “magic in a bottle.” As they wrote in their review, “I rub this into my hands like lotion and the top of my hands looked amazing the next morning. For me this was a splurge purchase. Totally worth it.”

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint

ILIA

If you happened to miss ILIA’s Friends and Family Sale a couple of weeks back, you’re in luck! The clean beauty brand, which counts A-listers such as Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson, Cindy Crawford, and Kourtney Kardashian as fans, is on sale for 20% off during Credo’s Summer Sale. That means you can score the brand’s best-selling Super Serum Skin Tint for just $38. Our Shopping Writer tried the serum and loves how much time it saves her in the mornings. Related story The Best Pregnancy-Safe Self-Tanners for a Babymoon Glow

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

Westman Atelier

Cameron Diaz is known for keeping her beauty routine super simple. So if a product makes it on her list of go-to’s, guaranteed we’re paying attention. In an interview with The Strategist, Diaz named Westman Atelier’s Lit Up Highlight Stick as one product she can’t live without. As Diaz said, “[This product] has ingredients like Ayurvedic oil and a grape extract that are soothing, moisturizing, and firming. As for how it looks on the skin, I like that you don’t really see the highlighter. It’s more of a true glistening of your own skin. The sheen looks like you’re just dewy, not like you’re wearing makeup.” Right now, you can get it on rare sale for 20% off.

Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara

Tower 28

If you want a mascara that actually lifts, lengthens and volumizes like it’s supposed to, look no further than Tower 28’s MakeWaves Mascara. This mascara from the Khloé Kardashian-approved brand was formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive eyes, and features a “breakthrough” Triple Wave Wand, that will lengthen and define every single lash for ultimate boldness. According to one shopper, it’s a “miracle” mascara. They wrote, “The brush is odd, but somehow, it works its magic. It adds volume and length, I haven’t had any issues with clumping. It washes off so easily and I haven’t experienced any flaking at all. This mascara is absolutely incredible!” Better yet, it’s on sale now for $16.

