6 Pretty Summer Wrap Dresses That Flatter Any Figure and Can Be Dressed Up or Down — Each Under $40

Shopping for a dress that flatters your unique shape can be a challenging — and even humbling — event. Sometimes you’ll find one that fits in the bust but not in the hips, or vice versa. But wrap dresses have a special talent: they pretty much fit everyone, especially because they’re adjustable. Wrap dresses are designed to accentuate your waist, cradle the bust and provide an overall slimming effect. We’re talking wardrobe MVP material.

Wrap dresses come in a myriad of styles — short sleeve, long sleeve, sleeveless and a variety of lengths — and they’re the perfect breezy piece for thriving in summer heat. We found six wrap dresses for summer that cover all of the bases (plus-size summer wrap dresses included), and you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. Best part? Each summer wrap dress is under $40.

Go Classic in Black and White Polka Dots

The perfect day-to-night wrap dress, this Knox Rose number looks equally cute with the sun hat and sandals or with strappy heels for an evening out.

Knox Rose Short Sleeve Wrap Dress $28 Buy now

Keep It Fun and Floral

Target

Brunches, baby showers, backyard cookouts — this baby blue floral frock has you covered. We’re cheating a little with this one — it’s a full wrap — and it has a touch of spandex just to make it extra comfy.

24seven Floral Pattern Short Sleeves Knee-Length Faux Wrap Dress $27.83 Buy now

Rock This Long-Sleeved Style

Target

The full-length sleeves of this fitted wrap dress are great for anyone who wants to be a bit more covered up. This one, a faux wrap, would even fit right in at the office.

24seven Green Long Sleeve Knee Length Faux Wrap Dress $36.53 Buy now

Knock ‘Em Dead in Royal Blue

With a sweet bow and a soft flow, this vibrant plus-size wrap dress is flirty, fun and ready to elevate your summertime look while keeping you cool as a cucumber.

Pinup Fashion Plus Size Wrap V Neck $34.99 with on-page coupon Buy now

Make This Everyday Wrap Dress Your Go-To

We love a dress that’s so basic and cute, it’s a no-brainer, and this lightweight one fits the bill. If ever we saw a casual summer wrap dress that can be easily transformed to evening, this one’s it.

Sampeel Summer V-Neck Wrap Petal Sleeve Short Dress $39.99 Buy now

Redefine Office Casual

Kohl’s

What happens when a utility dress meets a wrap dress? You end up with this smart outfit with a matching belt that makes professional look elegant.