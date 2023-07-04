If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From La Roche-Posay and Embryolisse, Bioderma to Avéne, Hollywood celebs adore French drugstore brands. Not only are so many products gentle and safe for sensitive skin types, shoppers, editors, and celebs swear by their effectiveness, especially given their budget-friendly prices. If you’re currently on the hunt for an affordable hair product that can help with hair thinning and loss, you’re in luck. Klorane, another French pharmacy brand beloved by Margot Robbie, Miranda Kerr, and Gwyneth Paltrow, has a strengthening serum for thinning hair and shoppers swear it’s “one of the best products on the market.”

Klorane’s Strengthening Serum was made to target “hereditary and sudden hair thinning” by giving essential nutrients to your hair and scalp. According to the brand, it’s a “natural alternative” to other hair thinning treatments out there and promises to deliver hair that’s “visibly denser and stronger.” It’s all possible thanks to its list of ingredients, which includes quinine bark extract for strengthening, edelweiss for hair growth, and caffeine for the scalp.

The serum is super easy to use. All you have to do is apply 10 sprays directly on the scalp, massage it in and you’re good to go. If you want to see the results you want, Klorane recommends using the product three times a week for at least three months.

If that all sounds good to you, definitely take advantage of Klorane’s Friends and Family Sale where you can score the serum for just $24! That’s an amazing deal considering other hair growth serums can set you back over $50.

According to shoppers, Klorane’s Strengthening Serum is truly a must-have for anyone with thinning hair. One reviewer over 60 loved it so much, they claimed that it was “one of the best products on the market for thinning hair.”

Another reviewer in their 70s said it was a treatment that actually worked. They wrote, "I have been using this since it was sent to me as a package. There is little doubt in my mind it is helping my hair. I am 79 so do not have the ticker hair I had when young. This is the first product I think helps!"

One shopper said it such a great serum, even their hair dresser was impressed. “I love this serum,” they wrote. “I wasn’t sure if it was working but kept using it until I ran out. Sure enough, I started noticing short hairs around my hairline. I had a hair appointment the next week and asked how to tell between new growth and breakage, and she said I had new growth all over my head! Her exact words were, ‘Keep doing whatever you’re doing because your hair is exploding from your head.’ It smells great and leaves behind a tingly feelings just for a few minutes so you know it’s been absorbed into the scalp. Don’t sleep on this serum.”

