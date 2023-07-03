From Jo Malone to BÉIS, Here’s What We’re Adding to Our Wishlists Ahead of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get your shopping carts ready! So many major shopping events are happening this July, from Amazon’s Prime Day to Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale. And it doesn’t stop there! Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale will run from July 17 through August 6th. After previewing some of the amazing discounts you can score, you’ll want to mark those dates on your calendar ASAP.

According to Nordstrom, there are over 60 new brands included this year along with brand new styles that will be majorly discounted. You can score incredible deals on everything you can think of from countless categories including premium cookware, back-to-school supplies, celeb-loved beauty, summer fashion, and more. Even better, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale can even save you money on top brands that rarely ever go on sale like Augustinus Bader, Le Creuset, Victoria Beard, and Parachute.

Clearly, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the event of the year and you don’t want to miss it either online or in stores. Wondering how to shop the Anniversary Sale early? Like last year, Nordy Club loyalty program cardmembers have early access beginning on July 12th, depending on their membership status. If you’re not a member, you can apply here and start taking advantage of all the early deals once you’re approved.

If you’re not a Nordstrom card member, don’t worry! Shoppers can still gain a sneak peek at everything on sale right now at Nordstrom. We even recommend saving your favorite items to your wish list. Trust us, these deals will be gone before you know it, so this wish list feature is worth it. Once the Anniversary Sale officially begins on July 17th, the wish list makes it easy to check out and shows similar items if your saved item is out of stock.

Luckily, we’ve already got you covered on a few deals that you can check out below. From Jo Malone to BÉIS, start planning what to add to your cart before Nordstrom Anniversary Sale finally kicks off.

Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal — $109.99, originally $150

Courtesy of Birkenstock.

You can’t go wrong with a new pair of comfy sandals this summer. Birkenstock is offering a few discounted styles on Nordstrom, which are bound to sell out fast. Don’t miss out on scoring the chic, Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal for 26% off in two weeks. Related story Shoppers Say Their Hair ‘Came Back 10 Fold’ Thanks to This Customizable Hair Growth Treatment That's 60% Off for Fourth of July

Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal $109.99 (originally $150) Buy now

BÉIS The Weekend Duffle Bag — $80.99, originally $108

Courtesy of BÉIS.

Take your next trip with this internet-famous bag. Béis’ Weekender Duffle Bag is a super convenient option for any short adventure. It features a removable shoulder strap, laptop sleeve, detachable bottom compartment that’s perfect for shoes, and more. Both its mini and large versions are on sale at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

The Weekend Duffle Bag $80.99 (originally $108) Buy now

Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set — $90, $120 Value

Courtesy of Jo Malone.

Jo Malone rarely goes on sale, so you may want to stock up on a few luxe fragrances while you’re at it. Check out the Cologne Collection Set that features five popular scents that you can gift, travel with, or try all for yourself.

Cologne Collection Set $90 ($120 value) Buy now

Viking 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Chef’s Pan with Spouts — $59.99, originally $199.99

Courtesy of Viking.

Update your kitchen with premium cookware from Viking. This durable pan distributes and retains heat evenly, which ensures you maintain the flavor while cooking. Plus, it holds cold temperatures as well for food storage or cold recipes. And the best part? It’s a whopping 70% off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

10.5-Inch Cast Iron Chef’s Pan with Spouts $59.99 (originally $199.99) Buy now

Doona Liki S3 Convertible Stroller Trike — $186.99, originally $250

Courtesy of Doona.

No doubt, baby gear can cost a fortune, especially if you have to constantly buy new things for the growing child. However, Doona’s Liki S3 Convertible Stroller Trike is worth the investment. It doubles as a stroller and a tricycle for toddlers, so this product can still be used for years as your child grows. Plus, its foldable design makes it easy to travel with, whether it’s tucked in a car or an airplane’s overhead bin. So, make sure to snag it for 25% off on Nordstrom.

Liki S3 Convertible Stroller Trike $186.99 (originally $250) Buy now

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream — $49, originally $98

Courtesy of Kate Somerville.

Get your skin glowing with all of the beauty that’s marked down at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. And if you’re looking to smooth your skin, try Kate Somerville’s Age Arrest which says goodbye to wrinkles. Its advanced formula promises to firm, moisturize, and clear discoloration for a rejuvenated appearance. Get it for half off this upcoming July 17th.

Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream $49 (originally $98) Buy now

ALO Airlift High Waist Leggings — $84.99, originally $128

Courtesy of ALO.

Work out in style with gear from one of the most popular athleisure brands. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, and Bella Hadid are just a few stars who are obsessed with Alo Yoga. Even Jennifer Garner owns pairs of Alo’s buttery soft leggings that are 33% off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Airlift High Waist Leggings $84.99 (originally $128) Buy now

Habitual Kids Stripe Top & Stretch Jeans Set — $37.99, originally $58

Courtesy of Habitual Kids.

Get your little one ready for school with the cutest outfit. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale makes back-to-school shopping a bit easier thanks to its discounts on various clothes, including full looks like this Stripe Top & Stretch Jeans Set from Habitual Kids.

Stripe Top & Stretch Jeans Set $37.99 (originally $58) Buy now

On Running Cloudswift Running Shoe — $112.99, originally $140

Courtesy of On Running.

Take your sneakers to the next level with a pair from On Running. The Cloudswift Running Shoe offers incredible comfort and support, while making each stride feel so natural. Get the high-quality sneakers for $27 off starting July 17th.

Cloudswift Running Shoe $112.99 (originally $140) Buy now

Level Up 61mm Gradient Square Sunglasses — $49.99, originally $75

Courtesy of Quay Australia.

Add a glamorous pair of Quay Australia sunglasses to your collection. These charming, square sunglasses will be your new favorite for the summer, especially because they’re 33% off at Nordstrom.

Level Up 61mm Gradient Square Sunglasses $49.99 (originally $75) Buy now

