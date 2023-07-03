If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be from stress, age, medications, lifestyle, or underlying health issues, no doubt hair thinning and loss can do a number on your self-confidence. While there are all kinds of treatments out there ranging from affordable shampoos to celeb-loved solutions, it may take a lot of trial and error (not to mention a lot of money!) to find a product that actually works for you. More often than not, if you want a powerful treatment that takes your particular situation into consideration, you’ll need to consult with a doctor to get a prescription. Fortunately, there’s Happy Head. The brand delivers the “strongest FDA-approved prescription” treatments right to your door each month. Best part is, they’re having an incredible Fourth of July sale where you can take 60% off your first order with the code FIREWORKS60.

Unlike other hair growth-related brands out there, Happy Head offers customizable solutions that take your experience consideration. In order to start the process, you’ll be asked to take a short quiz which asks you questions about your experience with hair loss. You’ll be then directed to product options that would work best for you. The brand works with board-certified dermatologists who specialize in hair growth, so you know you’ll be trying products that are doctor-approved. There are both topical and oral treatment options available. Happy Head even has a thickening shampoo and conditioner, which are formulated with biotin, collagen, and keratin to support growth.

Happy Head Topical Solution $31 Buy now

Happy Head’s line of products have a near-perfect, 4.9-star rating from shoppers. According to one reviewer, the serum is a great option for anyone looking for a powerful hair growth treatment that actually works. They wrote, “I’ve experienced good results with the Happy Head formula in a relatively short time and I will continue to use the product. Thank you very much for providing a more desirable, yet effective alternative to ingesting a drug internally, thus better avoiding the possibility of experiencing any negative side effects.”

One shopper was super impressed by how much growth they had. “I was using Happy Head for about a month before I really started seeing results. Within three or four months there was a considerable difference in what was happening,” they wrote. “I tried to take Propecia for thinning hair a couple of years ago but had some really bad side effects. Then started taking Happy Head and my hair’s come back 10 fold. Obviously when a guy starts thinning out, their confidence goes. You’re feeling very self-conscious the whole time and Happy Head has changed that completely.”

Other shoppers raved over Happy Head’s excellent customer service, the product quality, and how the orders were delivered over time. With their Fourth of July sale, you can try the product yourself for 60% off using the code FIREWORKS60. So, if you’re serious about treating hair thinning or loss, be sure to check out Happy Head today.