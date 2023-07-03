The Dutch Oven Amazon Shoppers Say Is ‘Better Than Le Creuset’ Is On Sale for Only $35 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season of barbecues and picnics, but sometimes it is just too hot to cook and eat outdoors. Plus, when you do want to spend the day outside enjoying the summer sun and activities, the last thing you want is to prepare a time-consuming and complicated meal at dinnertime. A Dutch oven is perfect for indoor cooking of quick and easy meals during the summer, allowing you to combine different ingredients and flavors for a one-pot meal. While Le Creuset is the gold standard for this ubiquitous piece of cookware, Amazon Basics has a cast-iron Dutch oven that home chefs love — and the patriotic red color is 28% off for July 4th!

Made with heavy-duty cast iron, The Amazon Basics Dutch Oven retains heat well and distributes it evenly when cooking on a stovetop, oven, or grill. The medium size holds six quarts, making it perfect for serving four to six people. Use it for baking, boiling, braising, or roasting a wide range of recipes — toss pasta, fry chicken, or make soup! This versatile enameled cookware with looped handles and a matching lid moves seamlessly from refrigerator to stovetop or oven to the table for cooking, serving and single-dish cleanup.

The cookware has an average 4.7 stars with more than 41,000 reviews on Amazon. In Crissy’s review of the Amazon Dutch oven, she gave it a “A+++,” and said it’s “better than my Le Creuset.”

“I love this sooooo much!” Crissy explains. “It’s the bomb! Nothing sticks, [and it’s] so easy to clean! [The] inside won’t change colors — stays white instead unlike my Le Creuset! My Le Creuset also sticks — I hate using it! I will be purchasing more of these from Amazon!”

Investing in a Dutch oven is usually a long-term decision, but at just $35 this versatile piece of cookware is a no-brainer. Even if you don’t plan to use it extensively during the summer, it can still be a valuable tool throughout the year. Dutch ovens are durable and can last for decades with proper care. Buying this Amazon Basics cookware now means you’ll have it ready for all your culinary adventures in the future, regardless of the season. Red is perfect for the winter months, too!