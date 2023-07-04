Reese Witherspoon’s Kohl’s Collection Has Discounted Red, White, & Blue Dresses & More That Are Perfect Even After July 4th

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ask us, now’s the time to update your wardrobe. The Fourth of July may be filled with fireworks and barbeques, but this holiday also offers so many incredible clothing sales. And if you’re not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with new dresses for your summer closet. Luckily, Reese Witherspoon’s fashion brand’s exclusive collection at Kohl’s, Draper James RSVP, has a ton of stylish dresses, swimwear, and more marked down right now. And for those feeling a bit patriotic this week, try a few charming dresses in red, white, and blue.

Trust us, these patriotic outfits are perfect even after July 4th. From smocked dresses to a striped fit, the Draper James RSVP collection is filled with Southern Charm-inspired pieces that won’t break your budget. Shoppers can find select styles that are over 55% off now. We guarantee you don’t want to miss out on these unbelievable discounts. What’s more, there’s something for everyone no matter the style, shape, or size.

So, kick off summer in style with these Draper James RSVP dresses that are perfect for any occasion. But wondering what’s exactly worth shopping? Below, we compiled a few options that are must-haves for a beach day, picnic, garden party, and more.

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Draper James.

If you love a comfortable fit, this tiered maxi dress is an absolute must for this summer. It stays loose on the body, while featuring a lightweight fabric that’s perfect to wear on a hot day.

Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress $61.60 (originally $88) Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Embroidered Baby Doll Dress

Courtesy of Draper James RSVP.

No doubt, a patterned dress will always stands out. So, try Draper James RSVP’s Embroidered Baby Doll Dress if you want to catch all the attention at your next summer party.

Embroidered Baby Doll Dress $61.60 (originally $88) Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP Midi Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Draper James.

Draper James RSVP’s Midi Shirt Dress is a casual chic option that you’ll be bound to wear on repeat. It can easily be dressed up or stay simple for whatever occasion. Related story Drew Barrymore's Viral Beautiful Chair Is Finally Back in Stock at Walmart

Midi Shirt Dress $52.80 (originally $88) Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP Double Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit

Courtesy of Draper James.

Beat the heat this summer with Draper James RSVP’s Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit. Not only does this swimsuit look super chic, but it’s also 54% off for a limited time.

Double Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit $44.99 (originally $98) Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: