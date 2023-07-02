Kate Middleton Reportedly Had This ‘Magic Elixir’ Hand Delivered to Her & Shoppers Swear It’s ‘Game-Changing for Tired Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill: one of Kate Middleton’s reported, beloved facial oils is on super-rare sale.

So here’s what we know: even though the Princess of Wales’ makeup and beauty routine details are kept so secret, it’s hard to know anything. However, a palace insider reported to People back in 2016 that the Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir was hand-delivered to her. And per New Beauty, she’s been a devoted fan of the oil for literal years.

(Psst! We know it’s pricey, but you can get it on Credo Beauty for 20 percent off until July 4 as a part of their summer sale!)

The Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir is a powerful facial oil that thousands swear by for healing and replenishing their blemish-prone skin. Not only is it a cult favorite for those with acne-prone, sensitive skin, but it’s a must for all skin types who need an extra, healthy boost.

This gentle oil is packed with multiple different Omegas (specifically 3, 5, 6, 7, and 9, to be exact), along with sought-after ingredients like chia seed oil, cherry seed oil, strawberry seed oil, camellia seed oil, and much, much more. (Truly, the ingredients list on this is like an all-natural beauty lover's dream!)

Plus, it has the scents of coconut, lavender, raspberry, and sandalwood!

Per the brand, you put up to three drops into your hand, and then dab it all over your face, neck, and chest.

Now, the Princess of Wales isn’t the only shopper obsessed with this oil. One shopper said it’s been their “favorite for many years,” saying, “Of all the expensive skin care I’ve tried, i I keep coming back to this one 4 years later. This oil is the bomb. It is quite thick and luscious — which is why they recommend it for night. But sometimes I wear it in the day for a dewy look that lasts.”

Another shopper called it a “magic elixir in a bottle,” saying, “This is my first purchase from Credo and my first time using a face oil. As I creep into middle age, dullness and fine lines are greeting me in the mirror on a daily basis…. I am beyond overjoyed by the results after just 2 weeks. My skin is positively glowing, my forehead lines are almost gone…”

And another even called it “game changing for tired skin!”

