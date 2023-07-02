Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Snatchural’ Makeup Look Isn’t Complete Without This $12 Plumping Lip Gloss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After years of wondering, we finally found it. We finally found the products that Khloé Kardashian uses to get her glossy, plump lips every day.

“So we like to go with our signature snatchural style, meaning natural tones but snatched in all the right places,” Khloé’s makeup artist Ash K Holm said to IPSY. “I never finish up Khloé’s makeup without adding a gloss to the lips.”

Now, what is this magical, Kardashian-approved gloss? Well, thanks to IPSY curating a Glam Bag from Khloe’s routine, we know she and her makeup artist adore using the TOWER 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly.

And you can get it on Credo Beauty for 20 percent off until July 4 as a part of their summer sale. Trust us when we say run, don’t walk to get these glosses!

Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly $12.80, originally $16.00 Buy now

The Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly is a moisturizing lip gloss that not only heals chapped lips, but gives your pout the perfect shine1 Available in six gorgeous shades, this lip gloss has been praised time and time again for being perfect for any skin type, including those with ultra-sensitive lips! Related story Kate Middleton Reportedly Had This ‘Magic Elixir’ Hand Delivered to Her & Shoppers Swear It’s ‘Game-Changing for Tired Skin’

Both nourishing and shiny, this bestselling gloss is made with ultra-hydrating ingredients like apricot kernel and raspberry seed oils. And you apply it like you would with any other lip gloss!

Now, shoppers are seriously obsessed with this gloss. One shopper even called it their “favorite,” saying, “Milky Lip Jelly in shade Pistachio: a smooth, lightweight, and moisturizing lip product. The product has a glossy finish. Contains apricot oil and raspberry seed oil. Its not sticky at all and I really love the texture.”

Another shopper added, “I have Oat and Coconut and these seriously make your lips look like a glossy, plump magazine photo. No joke. Lovely natural scent that fades quickly and no irritation for my uber sensitive skin. I love these so much and look forward to getting more shades.”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

