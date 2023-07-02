The Glow-Enhancing Sculpting Stick That Halle Berry Thinks ‘Every Woman Should Have in 2023’ Is on Sale for 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe, but we’re already halfway through 2023. We know — where did the time go? Even though it feels like time is flying by, it’s never too late to spice up your beauty routine and try something new. There’s one beauty product Halle Berry has been loving this year, and it can be yours for 20 percent with a special code.

Ogee’s Sculpted Face Stick is the makeup tool that’s a total must-have. Back in January, Berry took to Instagram and shared why she loves this product so much. “This is my favorite makeup,” she said. “The texture of this is so yummy — you put this on, you can do your blush, your contouring, your highlights…get into it.” We’re already so into everything this handy little makeup stick can do. Ogee’s Sculpted Face Stick totally elevates your makeup routine by giving you a buildable, long-lasting glow.

Image Courtesy of Ogee.

Ogee Sculpted Face Stick $46.40 With 20% Off Code Buy now

Right now, you can score 20 percent off the current price of $58 by using the code SOIREE20 at checkout. That’ll bring the price down to roughly $46. Trust us when we say this beauty stick is a worthy investment. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say! “So natural and beautiful. Love the everything about it,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Beautiful color, goes on smoothly and looks so natural,” another shopper wrote. “I have been using these sticks for almost a month now and just love them. They are so easy and seem to make my skin better at the same time,” a third shopper wrote. We love all the benefits Ogee’s Sculpted Face Stick has to offer. So take Berry’s advice — add this beauty essential to your routine today!

