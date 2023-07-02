Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Used This ‘Beautiful’ $9 Nail Polish for Over 30 Years & Shoppers Wear It ‘Every Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s really nothing better than finding a beauty staple that works for you, especially one you can use every single day. Whether it’s a quality lotion, skincare tool, or makeup essential, when something works, there’s really no need to fix it. That’s why we were so impressed to discover Queen Elizabeth II wore the same shade of nail polish for roughly three decades, and it’s currently available on Amazon for just $9.

Essie’s Ballet Slippers Nail Polish is the perfect hue for every day wear. A few years after the lacquer came out, Queen Elizabeth II immediately started wearing it. “This always elegant lacquer was born in 1982 and received royal blessings from the Queen of England, just seven years after its birth,” the company shared with Today back in 2017. “Elizabeth II’s hairdresser sent (the brand’s founder) Essie Weingarten a letter requesting the shade to be directly delivered to Buckingham Palace in London!” After that, the queen never looked back. Essie’s Ballet Slippers Nail Polish is a simple, stunning color and a great neutral to have in your arsenal. It will go with practically anything and everything you wear!

Image Courtesy of Essie via Amazon.

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish $9.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, it’s more than enough for us to know that Queen Elizabeth II loved this polish. But what do shoppers think of Essie’s Ballet Slippers Nail Polish? Just read on to find out: “This is a beautiful color and goes on easily. I’m never disappointed in Essie,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Obsessed with this color. I get compliments on it every day I have this on my nails. It’s such a beautiful color that matches with any skin tone,” another shopper said. “Ballet Slippers is a gorgeous color for all skin colors and for any occasion. Highly recommend and I’m happy with my purchase,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing — add Essie’s Ballet Slippers Nail Polish to your beauty routine today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Shoppers Are Swapping Foundation for This 25% Off French Drugstore Sunscreen That Makes Their Skin Look ‘Absolutely Perfect’