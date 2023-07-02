Katy Perry Has Used This $6 Cream Since High School & Mature Shoppers Say It ‘Changed Their Life’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a skincare product really works for you, it can feel like you’ve stumbled on the Holy Grail. Well, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but a quality lotion or moisturizer can really make a difference for your skin. That’s why we were so impressed to discover that Katy Perry has been using the same lotion for years, and this Amazon #1 Best Seller is just $6 right now.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion will make your skin feel softer and smoother than ever before. According to Bustle, Perry’s been a fan of this moisturizer since high school — and for good reason. This daily lotion locks in moisture for up to 48 hours, giving every type of skin the deep hydration it deserves. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion is made with Cocoa Butter to naturally moisturize and Vitamin E to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections, giving a more even and toned appearance. Your skin will feel so nourished thanks to this moisturizer.

Image Courtesy of Palmer’s via Amazon.

The fact that Perry’s been using this lotion for so long already tells us everything we need to know regarding how effective it is. But what are shoppers saying about Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion? Well, just read on to find out: “This lotion changed my life. My skin feels amazing. I’ve always had dry skin and my skin is now clear & soft and hydrated after this lotion. A bonus that I get to walk around smelling like a bar of chocolate! I get so many compliments on it. I’ll never use another lotion again,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“We love this lotion. It works well and smells great. It goes on smooth and is not sticky. Family favorite,” another shopper said. “Everyday essential, works best for moisturizing your skin and lasting through the day,” a third shopper wrote. And there you have it! Give your skin the love and attention it needs with Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion — your skin will thank you.

