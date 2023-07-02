Shoppers Were ‘Shocked How Much Dead Skin Was Coming Off’ After Using Eva Mendes’ Go-To $10 Tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we exfoliate our skin, we’re giving it the love and attention it needs. But among all the products and skincare tools out there that you can buy and incorporate into your skincare routine, there’s one that really makes a difference and is loved by the likes of Eva Mendes. We tracked down the exfoliating mitt the actress and mom of two absolutely loves, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $10.

NEPURE’s Korean Exfoliating Mitt is the perfect new addition to your skincare regimen. According to Prevention, Eva Mendes gives this mitt her total seal of approval — and for good reason. This mitt is ideal for exfoliating skin cells and cleansing pores. Say goodbye to dirt, residue, and anything else clogging up your pores. NEPURE’s Korean Exfoliating Mitt literally wipes away all your worries, and it’s a great way to leave your skin feeling softer, smoother, and so much more healthy.

We’re not at all surprised that Mendes is a fan of this handy tool. But what do shoppers have to say about NEPURE’s Korean Exfoliating Mitt? Well, just read on to see what they wrote about this Amazon’s Choice selection. “We all think we are clean stepping out of the bath or shower. My friend handed me one of these and said now use this. I was shocked how much dead skin was coming off. When I finished I was amazed just how smooth my skin felt.”

“My skin is so soft and smooth now! I like these because they don’t require too much soap to lather, are reusable, and work so well. I had instant results but after the second use I was sold,” another shopper said. “These wash cloths clean and smooth the skin like nothing I’ve ever used. Forget all the exfoliation soaps and stuff and try these,” a third shopper wrote. We’re sold! Add NEPURE’s Korean Exfoliating Mitts to your skincare routine today, and see the results for yourself.

