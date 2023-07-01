Amy Winehouse’s Iconic Look Was Thanks to This $5 Eyeliner That Shoppers Have Sworn By for Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with the ever-so-iconic Amy Winehouse being known for her deep singing voice and powerful songwriting skills, she was known for her iconic makeup. Specifically, fans have been wanting to recreate her iconic eyeliner look for years, and we finally know which eyeliner she swore by when she was alive.

In a viral video from Erin Parsons, she detailed how she won Winehouse’s exact eyeliner at auction, and all of the authentication needed to confirm it was not only the exact product, but the exact one Winehouse used when she was alive.

Winehouse’s former makeup artist Valli O’Reilly revealed that she often used the Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Liner to get Winehouse’s iconic thick cat eyeliner. And you can still buy a new tube of eyeliner on Amazon for only $5!

The Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Liner is a cruelty-free and easy-to-use eyeliner thousands swear by for getting precise eyeliner looks. With a soft tip at the end and rich color always coming out of the tube, this eyeliner is a must for getting any type of eyeliner look: whether it’s a small line to line your upper lid or a thick, Winehouse-esque-inspired look.

Along with being a brand beloved by the late icon, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Cara Delevingne have raved about the UK-based brand.

Now, Amazon shoppers adore this eyeliner as well, and many have sworn by it for literal years. One shopper wrote, “I have been using this eyeliner for years and was super happy when I found it on Amazon so wouldn’t have to visit the dreaded makeup aisle at the drug store…It’s the best I have found so far and hope Amazon keeps carrying it!”

Another shopper added that it “was the first brand of liquid eyeliner I ever bought and will probably be the last,” saying, “Love this eyeliner! I’ve been using since I learned to do eyeliner well, so the past 3 or so years and it’s never let me down.”

