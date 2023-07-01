Marilyn Monroe Rocked This ‘Long-Lasting’ $6 Lipstick on the Set of Something’s Gotta Give

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even decades after her tragic and all-too-soon passing, Marilyn Monroe’s beauty icon status has stood the test of time. Even today, people constantly try to recreate her iconic looks both on and off screen. People have tried hard to find the exact products she wore, but they’re either discontinued, insanely expensive, or both.

However, die-hard Monroe fans know her love for Revlon products well, and per the List, some eagle-eyed fans found the lipstick Monroe donned in Something’s Gotta Give. For those that don’t know, Something’s Gotta Give is an unfinished American film shot in 1962 that was disrupted after Monroe’s sudden death.

And the lipstick was none other than the bestselling $6 Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade “Kiss Me Coral.”

The Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is truly an iconic, vibrant lipstick beloved by thousands for its opaque color and moisturizing ingredients. Infused with both Vitamin E and avocado oil, this lipstick has also been praised for its shiny finish and long-lasting formula.

Along with Monroe, stars like Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot, Kylie Minogue, Olivia Wilde, Laverne Cox, Ashley Graham, and Joanna Gaines have raved about the brand. Now, along with them, this lipstick has over 27,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this lipstick has been a staple in shoppers’ makeup routines for literal decades.

One shopper praised it for being so “long-lasting,” saying, “Great lipstick. It staying on and does not see into cracks. A nice creamy formulation.” Another shopper added, “I have 5 Revlon Super Lustrous lipsticks, and coffee bean is one of my favorites! I bought 2, one for me and one for my mom. She loved it too! This lipstick formula is creamy and long lasting!!!!! Edit: now I have 7!!!!”

