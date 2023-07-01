Khloé Kardashian’s Skin Looks ‘Extra Smooth’ Thanks to This $11 Charcoal Mask That Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle Worker’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing we love more than an affordable beauty product that’s also incredibly effective. We’re always looking for new items to add to our skincare routine, and we just stumbled on one of the best. Khloé Kardashian is a huge fan of one charcoal face mask that guarantees softer, smoother skin, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $11.

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask works wonders for your skin. Kardashian credits this face mask for making her face feel so much softer. “I love this charcoal mask from Origins because it makes my skin look extra smooth,” she said, per Cosmopolitan UK. Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask unclogs pores for a perfectly pure look. It deeply detoxes, absorbs environmental toxins and dissolves impurities. This mask deep cleans and draws out deep-dwelling pore-cloggers, impurities and debris.

Image Courtesy of Origins via Amazon.

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask $11.08 on Amazon.com Buy now

For just $11, you can completely renew your skin with Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask. But what are shoppers saying about skincare product? Well, just read on to find out why it’s an Amazon’s Choice selection. “Had it for over a year now, it’s a miracle worker,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I just used this for the first time, wow I’m impressed. My skin feels so much smoother and soft after,” another shopper raved. “I love this mask. I have sensitive skin and must be careful when using exfoliators. This mask cleans and leaves my skin soft and smooth,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials really tell us everything we need to know about how effective Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask is. Add it to your cart today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Marilyn Monroe Rocked This ‘Long-Lasting’ $6 Lipstick on the Set of Something's Gotta Give