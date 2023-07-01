Audrey Hepburn & Marilyn Monroe Swore By This ‘Unbelievable’ $6 Cream for Their Radiant Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some beauty staples simply never go out of style. When a moisturizer works, it can do wonders for your skin and leave results that will last a lifetime. So, why not test out one of these tried and true lotions for yourself? Well, we discovered the cream that Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn absolutely adored, and it’s currently just $6 on Amazon.

Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser will elevate your skincare routine to the next level. According to Hello! Magazine, Hepburn and Monroe positively loved this cream. “I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond’s Cold Cream,” Monroe once said of the beauty essential. “I believe in using a simple product like Pond’s Cold Cream. It’s been around for so long, and it really works,” Hepburn also shared of the product. Dermatologist tested, Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser dissolves all traces of makeup and moisturizes for soft radiant skin. It’s the perfect addition to your end-of-the-day routine.

Image Courtesy of Pond’s via Amazon.

The fact that Hepburn and Monroe loved this product is enough for us to add it to our carts. But what’s really impressed us about Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser is what shoppers have to say. Read on to find out why they love it so much: “This stuff is unbelievable,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“This stuff works great for tough makeup removal and leaves my skin feeling soft,” another shopper raved. “This product has been around a long time. This is my go to facial cleanser and [pre-moisturizer]. It does the job in keeping my skin clean, and soft. I use it each morning and at night,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Show your skin some love with Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser.

