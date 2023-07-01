Shoppers Say Their ‘Chapped Hands Swallow Up’ Victoria Beckham’s Favorite $7 Body Butter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping our skin feeling as soft and smooth as possible is a major part of our skincare routine, and we’re sure it’s a must for you too. That’s why having the best products is absolutely essential. But you shouldn’t have to break the bank for a quality moisturizer, and that’s where we come in. We tracked down the body butter that’s a favorite of Victoria Beckham, and it’s available for just $7 on Amazon.

The Body Shop Mango Body Butter is totally going to be your new obsession. According to Hello! Magazine, Posh Spice has been a huge fan of this body butter for quite some time — and for good reason. This creamy, vegan Mango body butter moisturizes and nourishes skin, leaving your skin feeling so renewed and rejuvenated. The rich texture and high fat content of shea butter makes The Body Shop Mango Body Butter intensely moisturizing, as mango oil brings the scent of passionate fruit to life.

We’re seriously obsessed with everything this moisturizer can do. But what do shoppers have to say about The Body Shop Mango Body Butter? Just read on to find out: “Other brands of body butter I’ve tried are more like thick cream. This actually feels (and looks) similar to butter; it’s thicker and slightly more ‘greasy.’ My winter chapped hands swallow it up, and it doesn’t feel overly greasy like petroleum jelly based products,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“This body butter is priced perfectly and I feel every bit of self care when I use it. It revives my dry skin immediately,” another shopper raved. “Body butter is a wonderful moisturizer. It’s thick and creamy, not thin and runny. The mango scent is great, I love how it smells just like a fresh mango,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing! Give your skin the love and care it deserves with The Body Shop Mango Body Butter and feel the difference for yourself.

