Shoppers Say This Colorful & ‘Beautiful’ $20 Vintage-Inspired Mixing Bowl Set Is a ‘Space Saver’ Must

If you’re going to add something new to your kitchen, shouldn’t it be just as fun and vibrant as you are? We know it might seem like a silly question, but a pop of color can really go a long way, especially in rooms like your kitchen. That’s why so many shoppers are raving about the gourmet mixing bowls that combine efficiency with style — and they’re only $20 on Amazon.

Home Gourmet’s 12-Piece Mixing Bowl Set is about to become your new kitchen obsession. This beautifully designed plastic mixing bowl set includes six bowl sizes with six matching lids to meet a variety of food storage, cooking, and baking needs. Made from durable, plastic, Home Gourmet’s 12-Piece Mixing Bowl Set comes with tight-fitting lids that are designed to provide you with strong, versatile kitchen essentials that support healthy food prep and simple storage. Available in a variety of shades, you’ll find the color scheme that compliments your kitchen in no time.

Image Courtesy of Home Gourmet via Amazon.

Home Gourmet's 12-Piece Mixing Bowl Set $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

As you can tell, we’re pretty impressed by what Home Gourmet’s 12-Piece Mixing Bowl Set can offer. But what are satisfied shoppers saying? Well, just read on to find out: “I love the beautiful colors, they make a cheerful difference,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“These fit perfectly in the space I have. The lids fit nicely. The bowls seem pretty durable, same with the lids,” another shopper, who called these bowls the ideal “space saver,” wrote in their review. “Easy to clean, use and store! The lids are very nice,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need much more convincing than that. If you’re ready to give your kitchen essentials a revamp, then add Home Gourmet’s 12-Piece Mixing Bowl Set to your cart today!

