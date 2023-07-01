Joanna Gaines’ Brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Is Having a Major 40% Off Sale Until July 4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill, Target lovers! HGTV superstar Joanna Gaines’ bestselling home brand of our dreams Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is having a major 40 percent off sale until July 4!

For those that don’t know, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is an exclusive line at Target that was originally founded in late 2017, and has since become a staple for stylish living.

As a part of Target’s major 50 percent off Sizzling Savings Event, you can treat yourself to the fullest (and most stylish way possible). From now until July 4th at midnight, you can grab so many of Gaines’ bestselling decor to make your home or kitchen the home of your dreams!

Along with colorful kitchen decor and kitchen staples, this majorly rare sale has some of Gaines’ bestselling products at a fraction of the price! The Fixer Upper star cultivated a seriously chic, southern style of products that are perfect for your upcoming Fourth of July gathering.

Specifically for Gaines’ brand, you can save up to 40 percent on a bunch of her products! (But a word to the wise, you better act quick because these won’t stay in stock very long!)

Treat yourself with one (or all) of these Gaines-approved home items that’ll elevate any space you put them in! Check out what we’re loving from the low-key Hearth & Hand with Magnolia sale below: Related story Shoppers Call Julia Roberts’ Favorite $11 Moisturizer a ‘Miracle for Dry, Itchy, & Flaky Skin’

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan: $23.99, originally $39.99

Not only is this color the perfect one to fit any kitchen theme, but this sturdy cast iron saucepan is the perfect addition to create delectable soups, kinds of pasta, and more.

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan $23.99, originally $39.99 Buy now

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia 5pc Matte Finish Flatware Set Black: $11.99, originally $19.99

Both sleek and easy-to-use, you can’t go wrong with treating yourself to this gorgeous black utensil set that’ll elevate any mealtime!

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia 5pc Matte Finish Flatware Set Black $11.99, originally $19.99 Buy now

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia 10.5″ Rustic Stripe Bamboo-Melamine Dinner Plates Gold/Cream: $2.39, originally $2.99

There’s a reason why these plates are one of Magnolia’s bestsellers. Not only are they dishwasher-safe and made up of a gorgeous, colorful pattern, but they’re made with bamboo and melamine.

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia 10.5 $2.39, originally $2.99 Buy now

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Wood & Wire Bookshelf with Desk: $95.99, originally $159.99

If you’ve been looking for the perfect minimalist desk for your office, then look no further because this metal black and wood one is something out of our dream office Pinterest board!

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Wood & Wire Bookshelf with Desk $95.99, originally $159.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas:

