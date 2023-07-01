Save Up To 50% On Outdoor Furniture, Appliances & More at Target’s Sizzling Savings Event Through July 4th

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s only one thing we love more than a sale, and it’s a major sale at Target. There’s a reason why there are so many videos and jokes about people’s love for Target: it’s because they have everything at an affordable price. But now, thanks to their mega Fourth of July sale, those prices just got even lower!

From now until July 4th at midnight, you and your family can treat themselves to a plethora of different products you may have been itching to get your hands on for weeks now.

Now, this sale isn’t just about the patriotic decor and clothing on the Target aisles; this sale has almost everything. From chic outdoor furniture to staple clothing, space-saving kitchen appliances to beach essentials, this sale is one of the biggest we’ve seen from the mega-retailer.

And here’s the amazing part: you can save up to 50 percent! That’s right, a bunch of products are being sold up to 50 percent off, and they’re selling quickly.

So if you’re looking to make your upcoming BBQ party or Fourth of July gathering one that no one will forget, then maybe it’s time to refresh some of those appliances and outdoor furniture staples you’ve kept for years. (We’re especially loving the insane deals on the Opalhouse chairs!)

Treat yourself this Fourth of July with a bunch of deals you won't regret. Check out what we're loving from Target's Sizzling Savings Event below:

Universal Thread Women’s Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress: $17.50, originally $25.00

In case you’ve been itching to update your summer closet, you can’t go wrong with a simple, breathable little black dress like this one! (Plus, it’s the perfect piece to accessorize for those Fourth of July BBQ parties!)

Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress $17.50, originally $25.00 Buy now

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair: $237.50, originally $475.00

Both chic and shaded, this accent chair would be the perfect addition to any porch (and to any family member who hates being in the sunlight)! Plus, think about all the cool photos you’ll get when relaxing in this beauty!

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair $237.50, originally $475.00 Buy now

Sun Squad WOW Reversible Beach Towel in Cream/Orange/Yellow: $9.00, originally $12.00

In case you need a sturdy, colorful towel for the beach days or the outdoor movie nights, you can’t go wrong with this under-$10 one!

Sun Squad WOW Reversible Beach Towel in Cream/Orange/Yellow $9.00, originally $12.00 Buy now

Threshold Tufted Ombre Striped Square Throw Pillow: $15.00, originally $25.00

Who can resist a gorgeous throw pillow? Especially when said throw pillow is multicolored, cozy as can be, and has a fun pattern on it!

Threshold Tufted Ombre Striped Square Throw Pillow $15.00, originally $25.00 Buy now

Gourmia 2qt Compact Air Fryer with Nonstick Basket: $34.99, originally $39.99

In case some of your summer party guests aren’t patient enough for the grill, you can satiate them with some delicious air-fried food from this quick, compact fryer!

Gourmia 2qt Compact Air Fryer with Nonstick Basket $34.99, originally $39.99 Buy now

