Got a thing for one-pieces? No, we’re not talking about swimsuits. We mean one-and-done outfits, otherwise known as jumpsuits and rompers. Long-legged jumpsuits and shorts rompers have a knack for skimming without clinging and providing a look that’s head-to-toe chic. And the best part is they can be dressed up or down with a few simple accessories, so their versatility is off the charts.

Target is a one-stop shop for practically any kind of jumpsuit or romper you’re seeing. We found six unmissable ones, from strapless and short-sleeved to wide legs and side slits. And each one is less than $35. The time you’ll save trying to put together stylish outfits in a pinch will be precious.

A Lightweight Linen for Everyday

Target

The casual, cool appeal of this cropped Universal Thread jumpsuit is in its elevated-basic silhouette and its lightweight linen construction, here in neutral tan but also in blue or black.

Universal Thread Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit $21 (was $30) Buy now

A Palm-Tree Romper Fit for the Caribbean

Target

Flowy and flirty with bell sleeves and billowy shorts, this Cupshe cutie will be the MVP of your vacation wardrobe and the one piece that will garner you tons of compliments this summer.

Cupshe Tropical Leaf Print Bell Sleeve Romper $32.99 Buy now

A Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Makes Us Blush

Target

This pink one-piece by Knox Rose has a pretty, strapless top that's ruched in the front and smocked in the back. It's made of a lightweight blend that includes silky soft Lyocell and airy linen.

Knox Rose Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Magenta Floral<br> $24.50 (was $35) Buy now

A Romper That’s Perfect for Picnics in the Park

Target

This pinstriped number by Universal Thread is made of lightweight canvas material. It reminds us of breezy summer days and is perfect paired with sneakers or strappy sandals.

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Linen Romper $21 (was $30) Buy now

A Jumper That’ll Have You Seeing Spots and Loving It

Target

This Cupshe jumpsuit is a bit dressier for nights out and has cute little details like a knee-high slit at the legs and a keyhole neckline.

Cupshe Halter Leg Slit Jumpsuit $32.99 (was $35.99) Buy now

A Sundress Meets Jumpsuit

Target

You might be accustomed to seeing this type of smocking on your favorite sundress, but that’s why we love this jumpsuit by Cupshe. Dress it up with heels or dress it down with a pair of Birkenstocks.