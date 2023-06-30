6 Card Games for Adults That Will Provide Hours of Entertainment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to summer fun, you really can’t go wrong with a good, old-fashioned game night. An evening in with friends, drinks, and more can make memories that last a lifetime. But if it’s been a minute since you restocked on some quality card games, don’t worry. We looked up some of the best card games out there available on Target and Amazon, and they’re absolutely perfect for your next game night.

These card games will give you and your friends hours of fun. From niche games like What Do You Meme? to mysteries like There’s Been A Murder, you’ll find more than enough fun among these options. So settle in, we’re giving you the rundown of the best card games for your next game night.

What Do You Meme?

Image Courtesy of What Do You Meme? via Amazon.

For millennials everywhere, What Do You Meme? is the perfect card game. Compete with your pals to create the funniest memes. Do this by using one of your dealt caption cards to caption the photo card in each round. You’ll spend hours laughing (and judging) each others memes.

History Channel Trivia Game

If you and your friends are history buffs, this game is for you. History Channel Trivia Game will put your skills to the test. Challenge your knowledge on arts and culture, science and technology, and so much more with this card game. With so many different topics, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

The Voting Game — After Dark Edition

If you weren’t already super close with your friends, then The Voting Game — After Dark Edition will bring you a lot closer. This card game uncovers the sometimes disturbing, sometime risqué, but always hilarious truths behind your friendships. Put your friendships to the test with this card game!

Who’s Most Likely To

Looking for another game for your whole friend group? Then Who’s Most Likely To… is ideal for testing your knowledge. Find out who in your friend group is most likely to wake up in bed with a burrito, have a 20-minute conversation with Siri, and so much more with this hilarious collection of prompts.

There’s Been A Murder

This might sound weird, but if we have the chance to put on our detective caps and solve a crime, we’re game. There’s Been A Murder is perfect for all the sleuths out there who fancy themselves as the next Sherlock Holmes. In this game, players use the unique effects of their cards to discover and communicate who they think is holding the Murderer card. Use the process of deduction to find out who the killer is!

Hot Seat

You can’t avoid it anymore — it’s time to sit in the Hot Seat. This game takes your friendships to the next level. Find out what your friends think the title of a movie about your life would be. Or what they know would make you laugh almost instantly. This game is an absolute blast, so dive right in!

